League of Legends Season 13 skin updates: Fairy Queen, Cats versus Dogs, and more

On January 9, 2023, League of Legends developers provided an update on the skins and thematics that will arrive in Season 13. The two major names mentioned are Fairy Queen and Cats versus Dogs.

Skins are an integral part of League of Legends, and fans buy them in huge numbers. Hence, the introduction of two brand-new skinlines will definitely create a lot of hype.

However, there's more, as fans can expect numerous skinlines to return throughout 2023. Apart from that, some of the champions with very few skins will be prioritized in League of Legends Season 13.

Full details regarding skins and thematics in League of Legends Season 13

League of Legends has a lot of champions within the game. As a result, several of them get neglected since they might not be that popular.

However, the developers will introduce skins for Aurelion Sol, Ivern, Kled, and Kalista in the upcoming season, amongst many others. In fact, Kalista will be part of the Fairy Queen skinline to come during Season 13.

Fairy Queen Kalista (Image via Riot Games)

This skinline is about a magical world where each and every character is influenced by the natural world. However, Kalista is not the only champion, as the artworks also showcased Karma, who will be receiving a skin alongside the Fairy Queen skinline.

The developers claimed that while the Fairy Queen does have good aspects, there are some dark stories to the skinline. These will probably be revealed later once the skinline gets officially released.

After the Fairy Queen skinline, the developers showcased the return of Cats versus Dogs. This is an adorable skinline that previously included champions like Kog'Maw and Corki.

This time, Kled will receive a skin under Cats versus Dogs and arrive in Season 13. So it looks like fans are in for a treat.

Unfortunately, there is no proper timeline for when the skins will be released, but these may come out somewhere during the early parts of League of Legends Season 13. This is because, during these developer diaries, only finished products ready to be shipped are showcased.

Cats vs Dogs Kled (Image via Riot Games)

That said, the Lunar New Year skins will arrive in the next few weeks. These will be released alongside the first patch of Season 13 on January 10, 2023.

Many fan-favorite champions, like Irelia and Sivir, will be featured alongside these skinlines. These skins will also be part of the Lunar festival, which is the Chinese New Year.

Therefore, alongside the skins, fans can expect a brand new event where upon completing missions, they will be rewarded with goodies. Lastly, Ahri ASU is also coming out alongside League of Legends patch 13.2.

As part of ASU, all of Ahri's skins have been updated along with her base design, making her one of the best-looking champions in the game.

