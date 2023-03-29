Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.6 mid-week update notes: A.D.M.I.N nerfs, redesigned Hacker Trait breakpoints, and more (March 29)

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.6 mid-week patch notes are currently live, and it features numerous changes to Champions, Traits, Augments, and much more. Similar to every other Set, certain units and traits generally feel overpowered or underpowered upon release and are appropriately adjusted with time.

Mid-week patches are usually released on Wednesdays and are aimed at balancing every Champion and Traits so that gameplay remains fair and enjoyable for every player. Furthermore, these also fix the various bugs and glitches that get introduced along with a new release.

This article will provide further insight into the Teamfight Tactics mid-week update patch notes that was released on March 29, 2023.

Teamfight Tactics patch 13.6 mid-week patch notes

Trait changes

A.D.M.I.N. has faced numerous amounts of nerfs, with Hacker trait breakpoints now requiring one more unit before each level-up. This change was introduced as some players were using A.D.M.I.N. perks along with two Hackers and a single carry to stay longer during battles in Teamfight Tactics.

A.D.M.I.N.

A.D.M.I.N. On Cast gain AD/AP/AS: 25 ⇒ 18

A.D.M.I.N. On Cast Permanent Health: 18 ⇒ 12

A.D.M.I.N. On Kill AD/AP/AS: 25 ⇒ 20

A.D.M.I.N. On 66% Health gain permanent Health: 50 ⇒ 45

A.D.M.I.N. On ally death gain AD/AP/AS: 18 ⇒ 15

A.D.M.I.N. On ally death gain permanent Health: 12 ⇒ 10

A.D.M.I.N. combat start gain AD/AP/AS: 45 ⇒ 40

A.D.M.I.N. combat start gain permanent Health: 40 ⇒ 30

A.D.M.I.N. every 5 seconds A.D.M.I.N.s gain AD/AP/AS: 20 ⇒ 18

A.D.M.I.N. every 5 seconds A.D.M.I.N.s gain permanent Health: 12 ⇒ 10

A.D.M.I.N. every 5 seconds team gains permanent Health: 7 ⇒ 6

A.D.M.I.N. every 5 seconds team heals: 200 ⇒ 150

Hacker

Hacker trait breakpoints: 2/3/4/5 ⇒ 3/4/5/6

LaserCorps

LaserCorps Heart and Soul have been temporarily disabled

Mascot

Mascot max Health healing per sidelined Mascot: 1.5% ⇒ 1%

Riftwalker

Riftwalker, Zac Symbiotic Split Healing: 30% ⇒ 20% missing Health

Riftwalker, Zac Symbiotic Split Damage: 25% ⇒ 20% of current Health

Champion nerfs

Draven AD: 70 ⇒ 65

Vex Shadow Surge: 240/360/600 ⇒ 210/315/510

Jhin AD: 70 ⇒ 65

Samira Mana buff: 0/75 ⇒ 0/65

Samira Attack Speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.80

Augment nerfs

LaserCorps Heart and Soul have been temporarily disabled

March of Progress starting XP: 4 ⇒ 2

Vex Hero Augment, Joy Siphon, team healing: 22% ⇒ 11%

Jhin Hero Augment, Rule of Four, gold per proc: 6 ⇒ 4

Bug fix

Duds: Fixed a bug where blue orbs could sometimes be empty

These are all of the changes that were included in the first mid-week patch release of Teamfight Tactics Set 8.5: Glitched Out. The game will feature many more adjustment patches in the coming days to further balance the game during the course of this Set as the community continues to review the changes and their impact during general gameplay.

