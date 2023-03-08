Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 8.5: Glitched Out update - Changes to Carousel, new traits, and more

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) recently revealed information about the upcoming mid-set (Set 8.5). Like every other season's mid-set, it comes with a lot of changes.

The mid-set has been named Glitched Out. The developers have truly glitched out the game's portals to introduce many changes to its mechanics.

Set 8.5 is one of the most highly anticipated Teamfight Tactics mid-sets in a long time. Players are very happy with the developers as they are pushing balances and providing the necessary changes to the Champions of the Auto Chess title.

This article offers insights into the latest Teamfight Tactics mid-set update, which features changes to the heroes, the introduction of new traits, and much more.

All the major changes in Teamfight Tactics Set 8.5: Glitched Out

Carousel Changes

Teamfight Tactics' Glitched Out update includes some massive changes to the Carousel. The items held by the Champions will now unequip themselves when returning to the arena and will be stored on the bench, similar to the Rune of Allegiance in Double Up.

Glitched Out Carousel is here, which means that two items will be equipped to the Champions during some Carousel stages. Although the standard limit for such a stage is two per match, some matches will feature up to three stages.

The stage during Glitched Out Carousel (Image via Riot Games)

The items that have a chance to appear in the Glitched Out Carousel rounds in Teamfight Tactics are as follows:

Stage 1- Single components appear.

Single components appear. Stage 2- Defensive and offensive items such as Loaded Dice, Training Dice, etc.

Defensive and offensive items such as Loaded Dice, Training Dice, etc. Stage 3- Component Anvil, Lesser Duplicators (up to 3 cost Champion), Component Anvil, and previous stages components.

Component Anvil, Lesser Duplicators (up to 3 cost Champion), Component Anvil, and previous stages components. Stage 4- Ornn Item Anvils, Completed Anvil, and previous stages components.

Ornn Item Anvils, Completed Anvil, and previous stages components. Stage 5- Tome of Traits, Champion Duplicators, and previous stages components.

Tome of Traits, Champion Duplicators, and previous stages components. Stage 6- Same as Stage 5.

Glitched Out Carousel is guaranteed during stage 2 and has a chance to appear anytime during the later stages of the match. These rounds will also appear during Hyper Roll matches in place of Armories.

New Traits (Breakpoints)

Parallel (2)

This is a unique trait for Ultimate Ezreal. A younger and older version of Ezreal will spawn on the battlefield.

The younger Ezreal becomes powerful with every round. He can cause a blast and damage lined-up enemies.

Riftwalker (3)

Spawns Zac by creating a time gap. He gains the last trait of the nearest champion.

InfiniTeam (3/5/7)

Opens a portal that spawns a character using a trait from another timeline. The spawned character contains less health and provides less damage.

Quickdraw (2/3/4)

Fires an extra shot after every two shots that grants bonus damage.

Entering and Departing Champions

Set 8 in Teamfight Tactics contains 59 Champions. The following champions will enter and depart Set 8.5:

Entering

Pantheon Lucian Pyke Morgana Shen Gnar Vex Jhin Neeko Warwick Aatrox Garen Twisted Fate Ultimate Ezreal

Departing

Talon Galio Yuumi Vel'koz Zoe Senna Cho'Gath Sejuani Zac Taliyah Zed Soraka Sett Aphelios

Hero Augments

Chronic Hallucinations (Pantheon)

Grants a Pantheon, which can provide damage reduction of up to four nearby allies, including him, for six seconds.

Hyperbolic Time Chamber (Lucian)

Get a Lucian, and gain 1 XP every two times Lucian casts his ability.

Small Game Hunter (Pyke)

Grants a Pyke. With each level up, the team gains additional 10% damage, which increases up to 25% when an enemy is below 1400 HP.

Anomalous Amplification (Shen)

Earn a Shen and link to an ally. His ability lasts five seconds more, and the linked champions get a 20% Attack Damage.

Cerulean Comet (Neeko)

Get a Neeko, and when she casts her ability, she and the nearest ally gain 20 Ability Power, which stays till the end of the round.

Starlight Resonance (Neeko)

Grants a Neeko and a Spear of Shojin. When she is leveled up, the champion holding the Shojin gains 35% Ability Power.

Full Power to Sword (Garen)

Earn a Garen. He deals more combat damage and requires less mana but does not stun.

My Sword Is Your Shield (Garen)

Get a Garen. When he casts his ability, he shields his allies for 15% of his full health.

Release Date

Teamfight Tactics @TFT Get ready to get Glitched Out!! Check out when TFT's Monsters Attack! mid-set update is landing. Get ready to get Glitched Out!! Check out when TFT's Monsters Attack! mid-set update is landing. https://t.co/2SAkOFqVeB

Teamfight Tactics Set 8.5 will be available to play on PBE servers starting March 8, 2023. The set will be officially released on the public server on March 22, 2023.

