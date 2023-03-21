Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.6 official notes: Glitched Out - Hero Augments rework, Redesigned Rune of Allegiances, and more

Patch 13.6 of Teamfight Tactics (TFT) will mark the official launch of Set 8.5: Glitched Out to live servers. Not only will it bring major changes to the Champions, but it will also provide a lot of redesign to the game's meta.

This patch will balance the gameplay mechanics in the Double Up mode, change the user interface of certain items, make adjustments to certain augments, and completely rework a few traits and items.

This article will cover every single tweak that will make its way to Teamfight Tactics mid-set when patch 13.6 goes live.

Official notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.6

Hero Augment Reworks

Many Hero Augments have received numerous changes, and multiple Carry Augments have been shifted to perform a more supportive role. Further, certain unsuccessful Augments have been completely replaced with new ones.

Annie – Reflector Shield ⇒ Pyromania: Gain an Annie. Her spell is larger, and every cast, she stuns all targets hit for 1.5 seconds.

Fiora – Frontline Fencing ⇒ Grand Challenge: Gain a Fiora. Every 4 attacks on the same champion, she deals 20% of her maximum health as magic damage, and heals for 9% of her maximum health.

Fiora – Vitality of the Ox ⇒ Vitality of the Ox (no name change): Gain a Fiora. When you field her, your team heals 25% of their maximum Health every 10 attacks.

Yasuo – Siphoning Winds ⇒ Winds of the Wanderer: Gain a Yasuo. His spell is larger and deals 20% damage.

Alistar – Smash! ⇒ Stubborn: Gain an Alistar. Combat start: He 50% Shreds (MR reduction) all enemy units for 1.5 seconds.

Alistar – Behemoth ⇒ Behemoth (no name change): Gain an Alistar. He gains 350 maximum health. His ability hits all adjacent enemies, and deals bonus damage to his primary target equal to 25% of his maximum health.

Jax – Evasion ⇒ Grandmaster’s Training: Gain a Jax. When you field him, your team gains 20 Armor and 15% Attack Speed. These bonuses are doubled when your strongest Jax dies.

Kai’Sa – Star-Crossed ⇒ Reconnaissance Team: Gain a Kai’Sa. At the start of combat, Kai’Sa and her two closest allied champions gain 40% Critical Strike Chance and their spells can crit.

Fiddlesticks – Traumatic Memories ⇒ Scarier-crow: Gain a Fiddlesticks. Fiddlesticks continues absorbing Corrupted Souls even while no longer dormant. If he is still dormant after 8 seconds, he immediately casts.

Ekko – Resonance ⇒ Destructive Resonance: Gain an Ekko. Ekko’s spell hits all enemies within 2 hexes, and deals 220% bonus damage, but no longer slows enemies’ Attack Speed.

Syndra – Power Overwhelming ⇒ Not In Vain: Gain a Syndra. Your strongest Syndra gains 30 starting Mana, and 30% Attack Speed every time an ally dies.

Trait Changes

Removal

The following traits have been removed: Civilian and Recon

A.D.M.I.N.

A.D.M.I.N. Now gives 4 choices each activation

A.D.M.I.N. 4 Piece Multiplier: 30% ⇒ 25%

A.D.M.I.N. On Cast AP: 10 ⇒ 25

A.D.M.I.N. On Cast AD: Enabled and set to 25%

A.D.M.I.N. On Cast Chance to Drop Gold: 20% ⇒ 33%

A.D.M.I.N. On Cast Flat Heal: 200 ⇒ 250

A.D.M.I.N. On Cast Permanent HP: 10 ⇒ 18

A.D.M.I.N. On Kill, Unit who killed gains

A.D.M.I.N. On Kill, Unit who killed gains Mana: Disabled

A.D.M.I.N. On Kill, Unit who killed Heals: 350 ⇒ 400

A.D.M.I.N. On Kill, Unit who killed gains Permanent HP: 20 ⇒ 18

A.D.M.I.N. on dropping below 66% HP, A.D.M.I.N. gains AP: 75 ⇒ 60

A.D.M.I.N. on dropping below 66% HP, A.D.M.I.N. gains AD: 75 ⇒ 60

A.D.M.I.N. on dropping below 66% HP, A.D.M.I.N. gains AS: 75 ⇒ 60

A.D.M.I.N. on dropping below 66% HP, A.D.M.I.N. gains Shield,d: 10 ⇒ 15 sec

A.D.M.I.N. on dropping below 66% HP, A.D.M.I.N. gains Permanent HP: 60 ⇒ 50

A.D.M.I.N. on Ally Death AP: 20 ⇒ 18

A.D.M.I.N. on Ally Death AD: 20 ⇒ 18

A.D.M.I.N. on Ally Death AS: 20 ⇒ 18

A.D.M.I.N. on Ally Death Gain Mana: Disabled

A.D.M.I.N. on Ally Death flat Heal: 350 ⇒ 250

A.D.M.I.N. on Ally Death Gold Chance: 25% ⇒ 20%

A.D.M.I.N. on Ally Death Permanent HP: 15 ⇒ 12

A.D.M.I.N. Combat Start, A.D.M.I.N. gains Mana: Disabled

A.D.M.I.N. Combat Start chance to drop Gold: 40% ⇒ 50%

A.D.M.I.N. Combat Start permanent HP: 50 ⇒ 40

A.D.M.I.N. Every 5 sec, A.D.M.I.N. gains AP: 18 ⇒ 20

A.D.M.I.N. Every 5 sec, A.D.M.I.N. gains Mana: 30 ⇒ 40

A.D.M.I.N. Every 5 sec, A.D.M.I.N. chance to drop Gold: 20% ⇒ 25%

A.D.M.I.N. Every 5 sec, permanent HP: 15 ⇒ 12

A.D.M.I.N. Combat Start, Team gains Mana: Disabled

A.D.M.I.N. Combat Start, Team gains permanent HP: 15 ⇒ 20

A.D.M.I.N. Combat Start, Team gains chance to drop Gold: 20% ⇒ 25%

A.D.M.I.N. Combat Start, Team gains max HP Shield: 20% ⇒ 25%

A.D.M.I.N. every 5 sec, Team gains Mana: 12 ⇒ 20

A.D.M.I.N. every 5 sec, Team chance to drop Gold: 10% ⇒ 15%

A.D.M.I.N. every 5 sec, Team gains permanent HP: 5 ⇒ 7

A.D.M.I.N. every 5 sec, Team heals: 150 ⇒ 200

Brawler

Brawler HP: 20/45/75/110% ⇒ 20/45/70/100%

Defender

Defender no longer has a built in Taunt

Defender Armor: 30/80/200 ⇒ 25/75/200

Duelist

Duelist Attack Speed per stack: 5/9/15/24 ⇒ 5/9/13/20%

Duelist now gives 0/0/10/20% Damage Reduction.

Gadgeteen

Gadgeteen Damage & Damage Reduction: 3/10% ⇒ 3/9%

Hacker

Hacker added a 5 piece

Hacker Omnivamp: 15/40/70% ⇒ 20/30/40/50%%

Hacker now gives the rider of H4ck3r!m bonus Omnivamp (0/10/20/30%)

Lasercorps

LaserCorps is now a 3/4/5/6 trait

LaserCorps 5 and 6 now grant drones to your whole team

LaserCorps Drone Damage is now 30/50/65/99

Mascot

Mascot has had Mascot 8 removed

Mascot bonus per cheering Mascot: 1% ⇒ 1.5%

Mecha PRIME

Mecha PRIME HP Share: 100% ⇒ 90%

Mecha PRIME fixed a bug where 5 Mech was lower HP share than 3 Mech

Ox Force

Ox Force now gives (10/40/90) Armor & MR instead of Attack Speed

Prankster

Prankster added a 4 piece that spawns a 250 Health dummy and 2 second stun

Renegade

Renegade is now a 3/5/7 trait

Renegade gives (25/40/65%) extra damage, and an additional (20/25/35%) to the last Renegade standing.

Star Guardian

Star Guardian is now a 2/4/6/8 Trait

Star Guardian additional Mana Gain: 40/70/120/200% ⇒ 35/70/120/175%

Spellslinger

Spellslinger Ability Power: 25/60/95/140 & 150% ⇒ 25/50/80/120 & 100%

Sureshot

Sureshot is now a 2/3/4/5 trait

Sureshot grants 6/11/16/24% bonus AD at start of combat and each 4 sec

Underground

Underground: added a Reforger to the Heist 1 cash out of 1x Item Component

Underground: added a Reforger to the Heist 2 cash out of 1x Ornn Item

Underground: increased Heist 2 value by 1g on the 18g options

Champions Adjustments

UNITS: TIER 1

The following Tier 1 units have been removed: Galio and Talon

Ashe is now a LaserCorp/Sureshot

Ashe Ranger’s Focus AD ratio for additional AD gain: 40% ⇒ 60%

Ashe Ranger’s Focus base AD gain: 12/18/25% ⇒ 15/22/33%

Kayle AD: 50 ⇒ 55

Lux Lucent Singularity targeting: Random ⇒ Current Target

UNITS: TIER 2

The following Tier 2 units have been removed: Sivir (reworked) and Yuumi

Draven AD: 65 ⇒ 70

Ezreal is now Underground/Quickdraw/Parallel

Ezreal Sabotage Damage: 230/345/535 ⇒ 200/300/460

Ezreal Sabotage now has a new spell when Parallel is active that does 110/165/255 damage to all enemies in a line

Sivir has been reworked to be an Infiniteam/Sureshot instead of a Civilian/Sureshot

Yasuo max Mana buff: 0/80 ⇒ 0/70

UNITS: TIER 3

The following Tier 3 units have been removed: Cho’Gath, Senna, Vel’Koz, and Zoe

Kai’Sa is now Star Guardian and Quickdraw

Kai’Sa Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 20/105

Kai’Sa Starcharged Attack Speed: 45% ⇒ 75%

Kai’Sa Starcharged Damage: 150/225/370 ⇒ 110/150/240

Sona Crescendo Sequence 1st phase (Q / Blue) Damage: 175/265/430 ⇒ 190/285/470

Vayne is now Anima and Duelist (lost Recon)

Vayne AS: 0.75 ⇒ 0.8

Vayne Silver Bolt AD ratio: 130/130/140% ⇒ 150/150/160%

UNITS: TIER 4

The following Tier 4 units have been removed: Sejuani, Sett, Soraka, Taliyah, Zac, and Zed

Bel’Veth Mana: 0/30 ⇒ 0/40

Miss Fortune is now Anima Squad/Ace/Quickdraw

Miss Fortune Bullet Time Damage: 40/60/180 ⇒ 35/55/150

Samira Flair AD ratio: 480/490/1250% ⇒ 460/460/1200%

Samira Flair Base Damage: 80/100/666 ⇒ 66/99/366 Viego is now OxForce/Renegade/Heart

Viego max Mana buff: 0/50 ⇒ 0/45

Viego Attack Speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.8

Viego Heartbreaker primary target Damage: 260/390/850 ⇒ 240/360/800

Viego Heartbreaker secondary targets AOE Damage: 130/195/425 ⇒ 120/180/400

UNITS: TIER 5

The following Tier 5 unit has been removed: Aphelios

Fiddlesticks HP: 1300 ⇒ 1200

Fiddlesticks Armor & MR: 70 ⇒ 66

Fiddlesticks Dark Harvest Damage: 100/150/900 ⇒ 85/130/800

Janna AS: 0.75 ⇒ 0.8

Janna Armor & MR: 35 ⇒ 45

Janna Mana: 70/140 ⇒ 40/120

Janna Twister! Damage: 195/300/3000 ⇒ 450/675/6000

Nunu Biggest Roboball Ever! Damage: 125/190/2000 ⇒ 120/180/2000

Syndra Allies thrown in by Syndra now trigger “On Ally Death” events.

User Interface Changes

Champion Duplicator is now orange to prevent confusion with the blue Lesser Duplicator (Tier 3 and below)

Item Remover’s color is more red so it doesn’t look like the new orange Champion Duplicator

Item Reworks

Zz’Rot Portal: Added a line to the tooltip to say that summoned units will not have as much effectiveness when using Zz’Rot

Spatula + Sword: LaserCorps Emblem ⇒ InfiniTeam Emblem

Augments Rework

The following augment has been removed: High Roller.

Cruel Pact grants 2 HP per round ⇒ Grants 3 HP per player combat

Duelist Crown Item given: Edge of Night ⇒ Hand of Justice

LaserCorps Crown has been replaced with LaserCorps Soul, which gives 1 additional LaserCorps. Gain a Yasuo and Hand of Justice.

March of Progress now grants 4 XP immediately.

March of Progress XP per player combat: 5 ⇒ Equal to your current player level

Salvage Bin now only offered on 2-1. Also grants an additional item component after 7 player combats

Added Salvage Bin+ which is offered on 3-2 and 4-2, and grants an additional item component after 4 player combats.

Hero Augments Bonus Damage (Nerfs)

Gangplank Flaming Ricochet bonus Damage: 90% ⇒ 80%

Kayle – Divine Ascent bonus AS: 50% ⇒ 40%

Lulu – Growth Spurt bonus AP per cast: 20 ⇒ 18

Lux – Illuminating Singularity Bonus Damage: 135% ⇒ 120%

Ezreal – Rising Spell Force AP & AS per cast: 20 ⇒ 16

Jinx – Get Excited! Bonus AS: 40% ⇒ 35%

Malphite – Rock Solid Armor Percent: 180% ⇒ 160%

Vayne – Spread Shot bonus Damage: 65% ⇒ 60%

Janna – Category Five bonus AP: 80 ⇒ 10

Game Modes

Double Up

The Double Up mode are adjusted to mitigate the tanky stall and high DPS carry comps meta. The Tanky player would transfer every item to the DPS player and before the former loses, the latter would win the battle and join the partner's arena to make the battle 2v1, and eventually emerge victorious.

The adjustments made to Double Up mode are as follows:

Rune of Allegiances Items now pop off of units before the unit is sent to your partner.

Rune of Allegiances is no longer granted at stages 4-3 and 6-1.

The Lesser Rune of Allegiance now regenerates itself 5 rounds after you use it.

After 4-1, your Lesser Rune of Allegiance upgrades to a Rune of Allegiance, and now regenerates itself 7 rounds after you use it.

Gift Armories now offer an additional gift of the highest tier that the gift armory offers.

Gift Armories chance at seeing the highest tier of gifts in the second gift armory reduced from 20% to 14%.

Hyper Roll

Hyper Roll carousels take half as long, and release the bottom half of the lobby followed by the top half.

Bug fixes

Sharing is caring: Mecha PRIME fixed a bug where 5 Mech was lower HP share than 3 Mech

