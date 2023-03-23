The Glitched Out set has already arrived in Teamfight Tactics (TFT). Riot Games has released another Battle Pass with a fresh set of Arena skins, Boom animations, and a variety of upgraded and non-upgraded Tacticians.

The new Battle Pass in Teamfight Tactics contains 44 primary tiers, along with an additional three tiers. Players can progress through them by completing challenges and playing the game regularly.

The Battle Pass is divided into two types of tiers: the Free tier and the Premium tier. While most of the exciting rewards are locked behind the latter, the former also boasts a variety of goodies.

Teamfight Tactics Set 8.5 Battle Pass will be available for about three months

Teamfight Tactics players can opt for the Free tier, which will reward them after every few levels. Alternatively, they can purchase the Pass+ to unlock access to the Premium rewards in the game. The tier 0 reward is granted immediately upon the purchase of the pass.

The Battle Pass in Teamfight Tactics will run for around three months. The game allows players to purchase the pass anytime and grants every unlocked premium reward before the set concludes.

The TFT Set 8.5 Battle Pass (Image via Riot Games)

Here are all the tiers and rewards of Teamfight Tactics' Set 8.5 Battle Pass:

Tier 0- A Purrfect Plan (Pass+)

Tier 1- Super Evil Sprite (Free)

Tier 2- 1-Star Paws Lighning (Pass+)

Tier 3- 50 Star Shards (Pass+)

Tier 4- Shork Egg (Pass+)

Tier 5- What A Shock (Free)

Tier 6- 1-Star Cat-Ling Gun (Pass+)

Tier 7- 50 Star Shards (Pass+)

Tier 8- 1-Star Nemesis Nimblefoot (Pass+)

Tier 9- Random Emote (Free)

Tier 10- 1-Star Cosmeows Beam (Pass+)

Tier 11- 50 Star Shards (Pass+)

Tier 12- 1-Star Wait A Meow-Ment (Pass+)

Tier 13- Little Legends Series Egg (Free)

Tier 14- 2-Star Paws Lightning (Pass+)

Tier 15- Noctero Egg (Pass+)

Tier 16- Hiss-Story In The Making (Pass+)

Tier 17- Random Emote (Free)

Tier 18- 2-Star Cat-Ling Gun (Pass+)

Tier 19- 50 Star Shards (Pass+)

Tier 20- 2-Star Cosmeows Beam (Pass+)

Tier 21- Little Legends Series Egg (Free)

Tier 22- 2-Star Wait A Meow-Ment (Pass+)

Tier 23- 50 Star Shards (Pass+)

Tier 24- 2-Star Nemesis Nimblefoot (Pass+)

Tier 25- Serving Face (Free)

Tier 26- Scuttle Egg (Pass+)

Tier 27- 3-Star Paws Lightning (Pass+)

Tier 28- 50 Star Shards (Pass+)

Tier 29- Little Legends Series Egg (Free)

Tier 30- 3-Star Cat-Ling Gun (Pass+)

Tier 31- 50 Star Shards (Pass+)

Tier 32- Claw And Order (Pass+)

Tier 33- Random Emote (Free)

Tier 34- 3-Star Wait A Meow-Ment (Pass+)

Tier 35- 50 Star Shards (Pass+)

Tier 36- Legendary Little Legend Egg (Pass+)

Tier 37- Crushing Victory (Pass+)

Tier 38- Dango Rango Egg (Pass+)

Tier 39- 3-Star Cosmeows Beam (Pass+)

Tier 40- 3-Star Nemesis Nimblefoot (Pass+)

Tier 41- Legendary Little Legend Egg (Free)

Tier 42- Zed's Data Cache (Free)

Tier 43- Whisker's Mewtant Lab (Pass+)

Bonus

Tier 1- Looking Good! (Free)

Tier 2- Twice As Good (Free)

Tier 3- Ezreals Go! (Free)

Teamfight Tactics players can also complete a set of missions to get a boost in XP and quickly progress through the Battle Pass.

