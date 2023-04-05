5 most powerful champion ultimates in League of Legends season 13 

With League of Legends currently in season 13, a total of 163 champions exist with the introduction of Milio in patch 13.6. One of the positives of having such a large number of champions is that it provides a vast number of options for players to experience. A large roster offers different kits from those champions, which provide a completely unique experience to players, as one of the main aspects of a champion's kit is their ultimate ability.

A champion's ultimate is a powerful ability that can turn the tide of a game when used effectively and is a crucial element of the multiplayer game as well as a key factor in determining the outcome of battles. Keeping that in mind, this article will go over five of the most powerful champion ultimates in League of Legends season 13.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Sylas, Garen, and three other champion ultimates are the most powerful in League of Legends season 13

1) Sylas (Hijack)

Sylas' ultimate allows him to steal other champions' ultimates, leading to fun and unique gameplay (Image via Riot Games)

Sylas boasts one of the most diverse and distinctive ultimate abilities in League of Legends season 13, and is the first inclusion on this list. Ever since his release, he has been a problematic champion to balance, but his powerful kit ensures that players can have fun while playing him. One of the primary aspects is his ultimate ability, R (Hijack).

His R (Hijack) can copy the enemy champion's ultimate ability, making it quite a fun ability for combat. Additionally, it can be used in a plethora of scenarios, allowing players a vast number of options.

Depending on certain team compositions, the power that Sylas' ultimate holds can vary. Nevertheless, if the enemy team does end up having suitable ultimates for him to steal, the value that he brings to the game will be exponentially high. This is why Sylas' R (Hijack) is one of the most powerful champion ultimates in League of Legends season 13.

2) Garen (Demacian Justice)

Garen's overall kit is one of the most simplistic and powerful ones in League of Legends season 13 (Image via Riot Games)

Garen is the second entry to this list, boasting one of the most straightforward and effective kits in League of Legends season 13. Despite being a 2010 release, his ultimate ability, R (Demacian Justice), is widely considered to be one of the most powerful champion ultimates in the game.

Garen is one of the easiest-to-play juggernauts in League of Legends season 13 as all of his abilities are basic and aren't complex in any way, along with his gameplay. He likes to run at his opponents, silence them using his Q (Decisive Strike), spin on top of them using his E (Judgement), and then use his ultimate R (Demacian Justice) to execute them.

Garen's R (Demacian Justice) is one of the most effective ultimates as it's simply a point-and-click ability, where he summons his sword and does 150/300/450 plus 25/30/35% missing health and true damage to enemy champions. If they're already low on health, his R can end up executing them in one shot.

Garen's ultimate is one of the few abilities in League of Legends season 13 that executes, while also offering point-and-click true damage that makes him one of the easiest yet incredibly powerful champions.

3) Milio (Breath of Life)

Milio has one of the most unique champion abilities in the entirety of League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The third addition to this list is the latest League of Legends season 13 enchanter champion, Milio. Out of the game's 163 champions, his kit is certainly one of the most unique, especially his ultimate, R (Breath of Life) which is an extremely powerful ultimate ability.

Milio's entire kit is built to provide the maximum amount of assistance to a carry as his abilities primarily provide a knockback through his Q (Ultra Mega Fire Kick), extended auto-attack range, and health restoration from his W (Cosy Campfire), along with shielding and movement speed through his E (Warm Hugs).

Nevertheless, the most lucrative element of playing Milio is easily his ultimate R (Breath of Life). It basically acts as a gigantic Cleanse, unleashing a wave of flames on nearby allied champions which cleanses all disabling or immobilizing effects, restores health, and grants tenacity.

His ultimate is absolutely overpowered, especially against heavy CC team compositions as the amount of value that Milio's ultimate has is quite literally astronomical due to it being a game-changing ultimate ability.

In fact, the pure base stats that it provides alone makes it incredibly powerful in comparison to many other ultimates in the game. This is why Milio's R (Breath of Life) is one of the most powerful champion ultimates in League of Legends season 13.

4) Malphite (Unstoppable Force)

The Rock Solid himself, Malphite, still holds one of the most powerful game-changing champion ultimates in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

Despite being a 2009 champion release, Malphite is the fourth addition to this list as he boasts one of the most powerful champion ultimates in League of Legends season 13.

Malphite is quite literally the Garen of Tanks as his kit is simple yet very strong, under adequate circumstances. His Q (Seismic Shard) slows the movement speed of an enemy while stealing the amount that they're slowed by. His W (Thunderclap) is one of the primary trading abilities that allows him to stack armor temporarily, while his E (Ground Slam) deals magic damage and reduces the attack speed of enemies.

However, his most potent ability is his ultimate, R (Unstoppable Force), which lets him dash over a certain distance and ends up knocking up multiple targets into the air if the dash hits enemy champions.

His ultimate is one of the strongest team fighting abilities that can single-handedly turn the tides of any fight. Furthermore, the ability's quite versatile as it can be used as an escape tool in certain situations since his R allows him to travel through walls.

5) Shen (Stand United)

Shen's ultimate has made him a meta champion throughout various seasons (Image via Riot Games)

The fifth most powerful champion ultimate in League of Legends season 13 belongs to Shen. Like Garen, he's an older 2010 champion release, but remains one of the most important ones, especially for the toplane.

Shen is one of the most unique champions in League of Legends season 13 as his ultimate (Stand United) is considered to be a game-changer by many. His overall kit revolves around him being a great anti-auto-attack pick while boasting considerably good design abilities.

While his E (Shadow Dash) and Q (Twilight Assault) might be the bread-and-butter of his laning phase, his ultimate ability R (Stand United) is one of the most powerful champion ultimates in the entirety of the game and is often the sole reason why this champion is picked.

His R allows him to grant an ally champion a shield anywhere on the map, and upon casting his ultimate for three seconds, he can teleport to their location. Not only is this the most unique ultimate ability, but it also allows players to protect their carry in a manner that no other champion can replicate.

Additionally, his ultimate allows Shen to be a great split-pusher as he can always join skirmishes with it and out-impact the enemy laner, which is why he's one of the most powerful champion ultimates in League of Legends season 13.

Poll : 0 votes