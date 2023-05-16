When is Valorant's next Night Market expected to arrive? (Episode 6 Act 3)

Valorant’s Night Market is a seasonal extension of the daily store, featuring six randomly chosen skins. These skins will have discounts of up to 50% placed on top of them to incentivize players to buy them and expand their skin collection. This event is one of the longest-standing mini-events in the game, with its first feature coming in Episode 1 Act 3. Players are always eager to see the skins their Night Market will bring in hopes of obtaining rare and high-tier skins at a discounted price to attain value for money.

The latest Night Market ran from April 5, 2023, to April 25, 2023, in Episode 6: Act 2. Fans can expect the event to arrive in all 3 Acts of an Episode in Valorant. That said, this article will speculate the starting date of the Valorant Night Market in the ongoing Act (Episode 6 Act 3).

Players can expect the next Valorant Night Market to arrive soon

The Night Market's arrival in the game will be preceded by a small update that players must do before entering VALORANT. With the patterns and durations of the previous Night Markets, fans can expect Episode 6: Act 3’s Night Market to feature in late May or early June.

The dates and durations of previous Night Markets are given below:

EP 01 Act 3 - December 10, 2020, to January 11, 2021

EP 02 Act 1 - February 11, 2021, to February 23, 2021

EP 02 Act 2 - April 8, 2021, to April 20, 2021

EP 02 Act 3 - June 2, 2021, to June 15, 2021

EP 03 Act 1 - July 28, 2021, to August 10, 2021

EP 03 Act 2 - September 29, 2021, to October 12, 2021

EP 03 Act 3 - December 9, 2021, to December 21, 2021

EP 04 Act 1 - February 9, 2022, to February 22, 2022

EP 04 Act 2 - April 6, 2022, to April 19, 2022

EP 04 Act 3 - May 18, 2022, to May 31, 2022

EP 05 Act 1 - July 20, 2022, to August 2, 2022

EP 05 Act 2 - September 28, 2022, to October 11, 2022

EP 05 Act 3 - December 7, 2022, to January 4, 2023

EP 06 Act 1 - February 15, 2023, to March 7, 2023

EP 06 Act 2 - April 5, 2023, to April 25, 2023

Episode 6 Act 3 of Valorant started on April 25, 2023, and is estimated to end on June 27, 2023. Hence, based on past trends, the ongoing Act’s Night Market is expected to arrive within the next few weeks.

It is also important to note that the Night Market will not feature skins from the current or previous Act in the store. This will rule out recently popular skin lines such as Oni 2.0 and Radiant Entertainment System, among others.

The Night Market will also not feature skins above the rate of 3550 Valorant Points (with two exceptions) and bundles classified as Exclusive or Ultra. This eliminates the chances of skin lines such as Elderflame, Protocol, and Spectrum appearing in the Night Market of Valorant players.

Players also have to keep in mind that the Night Market does not offer a reroll system. The set of six skins players unveil the first time will be the same ones they can buy until the Night Market expires. Players should also be on the lookout for any teasers that the Night Markets bring, as it usually teases upcoming content such as Agents and maps.

Despite these limitations, players who are eagerly awaiting Episode 6 Act 3’s Night Market can stock up on their Valorant Points and Radianite to get ready for plenty of other top-tier skins which have the chance to feature in this seasonal discounted store. Players also have the chance to have Premium tiered skins in their Night Market if they are lucky. This can help players widen their skin collection as Episode 6 Act 3’s Night Market will likely be available within a couple of weeks.

