When does Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 begin for Mumbai (India) server?

Valorant will release Episode 6 Act 3 with a massive update soon, bringing plenty of balance and changes to the current meta, similar to every other major update. Riot Games typically follows a pattern of updating the game based on regions, which means that a certain region will face downtime when the update is already available a different one.

In Valorant's case, America usually receives the update first, then Asia Pacific, and then the rest of the world. Update timings and time zones may confuse those playing the title in India, and this article will guide them regarding the release time of Episode 6 Act 3.

Release time for Episode 6 Act 3 in Mumbai (India) in Valorant

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Rank check. Post your current rank and what you're aiming for in the next Act. Rank check. Post your current rank and what you're aiming for in the next Act.

Episode 6 Act 3 will be released and rolled out in India after the server downtime, which will happen at 2 pm PDT / 2.30 am IST, similar to other Act updates. The servers are usually down for 2-4 hours, and the game will likely be playable by 6:30 am IST at the latest.

Once the servers return to normal, players will have to quickly download and install the patch to jump back into Valorant. However, the battle pass may be unavailable until the update comes out in every region.

Changes in Episode 6 Act 3

Patch 6.08 will not bring any new maps or agents, but players will receive a much-awaited update. The Premier game mode will allow players to form teams and compete at a regional level.

After qualifying, they will be able to fight in tournaments organized by the developers and win trophies. They will then get a chance to be recruited by the existing pro teams or continue on their own to reach the global stage and face professional players for the World Championship.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



discord.gg/valorantlfg If you need help finding your Premier Open Beta squad, look to the community. Drop your favorite place to LFG in the replies. We'll go first: If you need help finding your Premier Open Beta squad, look to the community. Drop your favorite place to LFG in the replies. We'll go first:➡️ discord.gg/valorantlfg https://t.co/3yVDoRk2yx

Interested players will be required to keep their accounts in good standing, verify their phone numbers, and have a team residing in a similar region so they don't face any ping issues during matches. They will be able to register for Valorant Premier in Valorant as soon as the update is pushed. The mode is still in beta and will see improvements when it gets officially released in June.

Icebox will also depart from the map pool for rework and will be re-introduced with changes later on, making matches further balanced and fair. Bind will return to the competitive map pool along with the upcoming patch.

