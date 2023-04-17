Valorant Premier Global Open Beta: Start date, format, and more

Valorant is set to launch the Global Open Beta in its long-awaited Premier mode this month. Fans have been excited to get their hands on the new mode since its announcement last year.

The Premier mode will be Valorant's very own team-based competitive platform that will allow one to build their roster as they compete in many pre-scheduled games. Riot Games has also promised an explainer video ahead of the launch of Premier for fans, which can be found on Valorant's official website.

Premier is one of the building blocks for the unique path-to-pro system Riot plans to incorporate into Valorant. This competitive system will ensure that every single player across all regions will get the opportunity to fulfill their dream of becoming an esports professional.

The Global Open Beta for Premier mode will incorporate all the features fans need to know before joining the battle.

When will the Valorant Premier Global Open Beta arrive?

Valorant enthusiasts can expect the Premier Global Open Beta to launch on April 25, 2023, and will run until May 21, 2023. To participate in the open beta, players must fulfill a set of requirements beforehand. They are as follows:

One must have an SMS-verified account.

One must achieve completion of their ranked placement (during any act).

A team of a minimum of five and a maximum of seven is mandatory. You can either form your team or join a pre-existing one.

Once the roster is formed, the owner can enroll and select the zone. This zone will play a crucial part in the Premier's journey as it will determine the server a roster will play on. The match schedule can also be decided later on.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Get ready for day one with a run through the basics.



Premier Global Open Beta launches April 25. Get ready for day one with a run through the basics.Premier Global Open Beta launches April 25. https://t.co/Tttf7wcpDB

Riot has promised that the Premier will be a crucial pillar in their path-to-pro program as it will give excelling players a chance to participate in the VCT Challenger Leagues in the near future. One will be able to face real Valorant professionals through their hard work in the Premier.

Players will also get the chance to promote themselves to the International Leagues with the potential to fly to the Champions as well.

How will the Premier work in Valorant?

Enrollment is a crucial step in Premier that a team must not miss if they look forward to playing. This procedure will run from April 25 to 28. Only the owner can enroll their team into the Premier. Once the team is registered, participating players will be set up into one of the 20 divisions, which will be based on the average MMR of their top 5 players.

Teams will be playing two matches per week. These weekly matches will take place from April 29, 2023, to May 20, 2023. Upon playing each match, players will earn points that will determine their standings and qualification for the playoffs tournament.

The last day of the Premier Global Open Beta, the Playoff Tournament, will occur on May 21, 2023. It will feature a popular map pick-and-ban system similar to the Valorant esports matches.

Winners of the Playoff tournament will be crowned Champions, winning rewards like a unique Player Card alongside an in-game title. The losing team will move to the Consolation bracket as they compete for third place in the tournament.

Riot has also promised that any team that plays at least one match in the Premier Global Open Beta will earn an in-game Title and Player Card. That being said, the next phase of the Premier mode is set to return in July 2023. Although the exact date is unknown, the developers have mentioned that a full launch is planned right after Champions 2023 in August.

