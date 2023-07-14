Valorant Prime skins ranked from worst to best

Gun skins in Valorant allow players to customize their guns and change their weapons' visual and audio effects. The Prime skin collection is considered to be one such bundle. One of the oldest skin collections in the game, the original Prime skinline quicklly rose in popularity for its incredibly clean effects, prompting Riot to release a second edition. This article will rank every Prime skin in Valorant from worst to best

Note: This article is subjective, and the list reflects the writer's opinions.

The Prime skinline in Valorant consists of 10 unique skins for players to purchase

10) Prime 2.0 Bucky

Prime 2.0 Bucky in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Bucky is one of the two shotguns in the game and is known for its inconsistent capabilities. The Prime 2.0 Bucky was an interesting choice for the second version of the Prime skinline.

Unfortunately, this Prime skin is easily the worst in the collection as the smooth and crisp effects of the Prime skinline are wasted on a hard-hitting weapon like the Bucky, which makes its impact feel a lot less powerful.

9) Prime Axe

Prime Axe in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Prime Axe is one of the blandest knife skins in the game. The axe lacks the punch that most other axes in the game have. There are also minimal visual effects on this skin.

Additionally, the color scheme and the lack of variants hamper its value. The yellow and purple combo looks very off. The only positive in this skin is the crisp attack animation, thanks to the clean sound effects of the Prime skinline

8) Prime 2.0 Karambit

Prime 2.0 Karambit in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Prime skinline is known for having some of the least favorite knives in the game, and the Prime 2.0 Karambit is no different.

While the skin's nonupgraded version gives a satisfying sound effect when inspecting, the pull-out animation is why this skin is one of the most polarizing in the game. It completely changes the karambit's identity and has received much criticism.

7) Prime Spectre

Prime Spectre in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Spectre is a common purchase made by many players after winning pistol rounds. It has reliable damage at close range and is one of the best weapons to use while employing the run and gun strategy.

The Prime Spectre is a skin with a great look and offers three different color variations. However, the bullet sound of the Prime skinline does not suit the Spectre very well and sometimes feels clunky.

6) Prime 2.0 Frenzy

Prime 2.0 Frenzy in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Prime 2.0 Frenzy is one of the two sidearms featured in the skin collection along with the Prime Classic. It is one of the best Frenzy skins in the game.

Despite this, other skins in both Prime bundles are better because they seem more fitting. The Prime 2.0 Frenzy makes the rapid firearm feel very smooth and gives players a great Frenzy skin to pick up.

5) Prime Guardian

Prime Guardian in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Guardian is a weapon that rewards precise aim. It is exceptionally strong on force buy and anti-eco rounds when the Guardian player is properly set up.

The Prime Guardian is one of the most iconic Guardian skins in the game. Its incredibly clean bullet sound makes one taps with the rifle extremely satisfying, and it is a must-buy for players looking to get a good Guardian skin.

4) Prime 2.0 Odin

Prime 2.0 Odin in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Odin is a gun that often stirs up debates and negative reactions from players on the receiving end due to the gun's nature of being able to spam an angle and rack up kills without much aiming.

The Prime 2.0 Odin is a fantastic skin, making the heavy machine gun extremely smooth. The different variants, along with the bullet sound, make it one of the best skins in the Prime collection.

3) Prime Classic

Prime Classic in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Classic is the only free gun in the game. It is also the sidearm that most players will be familiar with using. The Prime Classic is one of the oldest Classic skins in the game currently.

Regardless of other Classic skins being introduced, the Prime version still stands today as a top-tier one for its lightweight feel and satisfying bullet sounds with the primary and alternate fire.

2) Prime 2.0 Phantom

Prime 2.0 Phantom in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Phantom is one of the go-to guns for any player in the game. It also hosts some of the best skins the title has ever seen. Riot Games capitalized on this and incorporated the Phantom in the Prime 2.0 Bundle.

While Prime 2.0 Phantom might pale in comparison to other high-tier skins, its relatively cheap price makes it very affordable for all players. It does not stray too far from the original Phantom design, but it seamlessly blends in the critical aspects of the Prime skin, such as clean animations and a smooth feel.

1) Prime Vandal

Prime Vandal in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Prime Vandal is easily the most recognizable skin from the Prime collection. This Vandal skin has made a name for itself as one of the legacy skins in Valorant that players will use regardless of the number of new skins introduced.

The extremely satisfying bullet sounds make going for one-taps with the Vandal that much more tempting. The gun also has a great design, and the variants give it the right amount of spice. Overall, it's hard to argue against the Prime Vandal being one of the best skins in the game.