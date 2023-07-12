5 most colorful Vandals in Valorant

Riot’s first-person shooter, Valorant, provides players with different gun options, among which the rifles, Vandal and Phantom, are the most popular. There is an ongoing debate as to which gun is better, but it is safe to say that both have their uses in specific situations. Many players, however, prefer the Vandal due to its one-shot kill potential.

Weapon skins have been a part of most games by now, and Valorant is no exception. Players have been given numerous options in the game, making it interactive and fun to play. With additional kill and sound effects, Riot has captivated its player base with unique skin lines in Valorant. Let us now look at the most colorful skins of one of the most popular guns in the game, the Vandal.

Sentinels of Light, Gaia’s Vengeance, and other colorful Vandal Skins in Valorant

Sentinels of Light Vandal

Released with the Sentinels of Light collection in patch 3.02, this has been received well in the community as many players prefer its vibrant colors and unique animations. The SOL Vandal has four color variations, each giving a different look to the gun. The one shown in the picture is the most colorful and also the most common out of the four. The other variants include the classic white and gold, pink, and purple with different shades of the colors.

Gaia’s Vengeance Vandal

The Gaia's Vengeance bundle is not particularly the best collection in the game, but the Vandal stands apart from the rest. Having a crystal-like appearance and four bright variants, it has slowly become one of the favorites among players. Additionally, it comes with a very colorful and unique finisher. Its variants are white and red, brown and blue, an original tree-like dark and light green, and brown and red.

Glitchpop 2.0 Vandal

Glitchpop has always been one of the best collections in Valorant. Since the early release of this skin line, players have wanted a Vandal, and they were not disappointed with its appearance in the Glitchpop 2.0 bundle. It shows a modern digital makeup style with numerous colors splattered across the gun. It also has a very explosive type of finisher which perfectly suits the theme of the gun. The Glitchpop Vandal has vibrant blue, black, red, and golden variations.

RGX 11z Pro Vandal

The RGX 11z Pro Vandal, arguably, has the most colors in the game as it is known to change colors while in use. It also comes in four colors. It was first released with patch 3.07 and has since been one of the most used Vandal skins in Valorant. Its minimalistic yet captivating design has earned this skin a top spot in player inventories. The four basic colors are green, red, blue, and yellow, each changing shades while in use.

Oni Vandal

The most hyped and much-awaited Oni 2.0 bundle came with a Vandal. It has the four traditional Oni colors and designs that look amazing in the game. The colors might not be new, but they are definitely one of the best skins Riot has released. The Oni designs, with their soothing color combinations, have been a favorite in the Valorant community since their release. The four unique variations are red, black with clouds, green with a floral pattern, and white with leaf designs.

Honorable Mentions

There are a few other Vandal skins that have a lot of colors but did not make it to the list. The honorable mentions would be the Prime Vandal, the Chronovoid Vandal, and the Nunca Olvidados Vandal. Their variants are definitely worth a look if you prefer the Vandal in Valorant.

