5 reasons why Valorant's Vandal may be better than Phantom in 2023

Valorant is a popular first-person shooter game that features a range of weapons for players to choose from, and two of the most popular choices among players are the Vandal and Phantom rifles.

Although both the Vandal and Phantom are strong weapons in their own right in Valorant, the Vandal may be a better choice for players in 2023 due to its higher damage output and ability to secure kills with just a few shots. The Phantom, on the other hand, may be a better choice for those who prefer close-range combat.

The decision will ultimately come down to personal preference and playstyle. Both weapons have their own unique set of strengths, but some may argue that the Vandal has an edge over the Phantom in certain situations. This article will explore five reasons why the Vandal may be the better choice in 2023.

Why should players opt for the Vandal over the Phantom in Valorant?

1) Damage output

An important factor that players take into consideration when choosing a weapon is its damage output. The Vandal deals significantly more damage per shot than the Phantom, making it a more effective weapon in Valorant.

The Vandal has a base body damage of 40, while the Phantom has a base body damage of 31. This may not seem like a significant difference, but it usually has a huge impact in high-stakes matches where every shot counts.

2) One tap headshot

One of Vandal's unique abilities is that it can be used to pull off one-tap headshots at any range. This means that Valorant players using the Vandal can take out enemies with a single shot to the head, provided their aim is good enough.

This can offer a crucial advantage in situations where precision is key. The Phantom, on the other hand, requires two shots to the head to secure a kill.

3) Range

Another area where the Vandal has an advantage over the Phantom is its range. The Phantom is a short-to-mid-range weapon with a base range of 15 meters, after which the damage falls off. On the other hand, the Vandal has a base range of 50 meters. This makes the Vandal a better choice for players who prefer to engage enemies from a distance.

However, it is important to note that Phantom's lower range is compensated for by its higher rate of fire, making it a more versatile weapon overall.

4) Tap to get kills

Another advantage that the Vandal has over the Phantom is its ability to secure kills with just a few shots. The Vandal's high damage output and one-tap headshot ability make it easier for players to take out enemies with just a few well-placed shots.

This can be particularly useful in fast-paced matches when players need to take out enemies as quickly as possible.

5) Trains aim

Some Valorant players may argue that the Vandal is a better choice for players looking to improve their aim because it is less forgiving than the Phantom. The Vandal has a higher recoil and lower accuracy rating, so players have to be more precise with their shots and learn to effectively control the weapon's recoil.

This can be a great training tool for those looking to improve their aim since the Phantom's lower recoil may not challenge them as much.

In conclusion, while both the Vandal and the Phantom are great weapons in Valorant, the Vandal has several advantages over the Phantom. It boasts a higher damage output, better range, and lower price, which make it a better option for players in 2023. However, the best weapon will largely depend on the situation and the player's personal playstyle, so gamers shouldn't hesitate to experiment with all the options available.

