Valorant aim guide: How to get headshots like a pro?

Valorant has been one of the most popular tactical FPS games for a few years. It has now amassed over a million players daily, thanks to Riot Games and their regular updates that have kept the community engaged. Valorant currently has eight ranks, and all of the ranks, except Radiant rank, have three tiers.

Players looking to climb the competitive ladder must learn to improve at Valorant. It all boils down to getting frags one after the other, which requires good aiming skills. The aiming skill is one of the most important aspects to consider when trying to improve at Valorant. Improving one's aiming skills will by and large help players to get frags and rank up faster.

Tips to get headshots like pro Valorant player

To improve in this game, players must invest quite a lot of time in practicing and the practice must be effective. Players must put themselves through many hours in this game to improve.

The primary portion of the gameplay can be improved by improving one's aiming skills. If players struggle with one-on-one aim duels and get kicked back to the spectator screen more often than not, these tips might help them get back to winning ways.

Counter Strafing/Stutter Stepping

Counter Strafing or Stutter Strafing looks pretty simple at first but is quite hard to master. When a player is moving in one direction sideways and wants to get a precise shot through, they need to press the button in the opposite direction to stop immediately and get an accurate shot onto the enemy. This technique can peek around corners and quickly get a headshot.

Crosshair

Crosshair indicator shows where the bullets will hit once the player fires. Each crosshair can be customized according to the player's preference to be dynamic, static, tiny, or huge. It is recommended that the player chooses a crosshair that stands out against the background.

Quite simply, the crosshair should be small and non-distracting. Players who are serious about getting good aim should always choose a static crosshair over a dynamic one. A dynamic crosshair moves when the player moves, unlike a static crosshair, so it isn't consistent and neither will the player's aim be if they choose it.

Crosshair placement

The easiest and most effective way to improve at getting headshots is to place the crosshair correctly when moving around the map. The idea is that when players place the crosshair at the perfect head height, they need to move the mouse less to pop off a headshot.

This also helps in saving precious milliseconds and gives the player an advantage over someone who doesn't place their crosshair correctly in a one vs one duel. Players need to consciously make an effort to break the pattern of lousy crosshair placement.

Flicking

Some players call it luck. Some players call it flicking. Whatever it may be, it becomes important when enemies pop up in places where the player did not expect them to be. It does require a ton of practice, muscle memory, and reaction time to get the perfect flick shot. Even then, success is not guaranteed as it is tough to pull off.

The game is full of teleports, dashes and abilities that can take a player by surprise as, more often than not, an enemy might be in a place that the player did not anticipate. Hence, flicking is almost a necessity when it comes to getting headshots in Valorant.

Target practice

Practice may or may not make one perfect, but it does improve one's skill. Valorant players should always get into the Range (Valorant's practice map) before they queue up and hone their aiming skills.

Players can also test out the abilities that the Agents possess. The Range includes training bots, wide areas and a target practice area where players can practice various game mechanics such as one-taps, jiggle peeking and more, which will help improve their aim.

Recoil control

Every gun has its unique recoil pattern in Valorant and players can learn about it by emptying the entire clip on a wall without letting go of the mouse button while standing still.

The pattern that emerges on the wall is the recoil pattern of the gun and players need to move the mouse in the opposite direction of what the pattern suggests with the appropriate accuracy and speed. The most effective way to learn Recoil control is to practice the game regularly and internalize the specific mouse movements.

Sensitivity/DPI Settings

Sensitivity is one of the major factors in improving one's aim. Players can try out different sensitivity settings, but it is recommended that they stay within the eDPI range of 200-450 as it is the range that pros overwhelmingly fall within. In other words, if a player's eDPI is above 500 or below the 150 range, there's something wrong with it and the player is hurting his chances of success. Players can also opt to get a gaming mouse to improve the in-game experience and aim accuracy.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

