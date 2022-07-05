Valorant sensitivity settings for Fortnite players

Fortnite and Valorant are two of the most-played titles in the gaming world. Both games have gained immense popularity among gamers. However, both games are different in terms of their genre. While Fortnite is a battle royale game, Valorant is a competitive first-person hero shooter.

Even though the player's aim is the most important factor in both games, the mouse sensitivity settings of the two games differ. As mouse sensitivity plays a crucial role in a player's performance, minimal tweaks in DPI, scoped sensitivity, and other settings can directly impact the performance of the players.

Despite the difference in genres, many players love to play both of these games. However, players often face difficulties when converting their sensitivity from one game to another. This article will help players transfer their Fortnite sensitivity settings into Valorant.

Fortnite sensitivity to Valorant using the formula and website

Each game has different mechanics, and hence, the sensitivity settings and other items need to be adjusted accordingly. It is quite simple to convert Fortnite game sensitivity to other games. To convert mouse sensitivity from Fortnite to Valorant, players need to divide their Fornite sensitivity settings by 12.6.

If the math seems complex, players can try several other options. There are multiple online sensitivity converters, and players can do the conversion by these websites. AIMING.PRO is one of the most reliable websites that allows players to convert their in-game sensitivity from one title to another.

How to convert the mouse sensitivity through online websites:

Here is a complete guide for players to convert their mouse sensitivity in Fortnite to another title using online websites. Players need to follow the following steps:

Step 1: Open the website from any web browser.

Step 2: Input the necessary details. Check if the details are accurate.

Step 3: Use the converted mouse sensitivity values, as shown on the website. However, players might have to make some minimal changes if the sensitivity does not feel comfortable.

Players need to perfect their aim to rank up in both games, and optimal sensitivity settings are crucial for that. Even though aim training can always help, trying out the sensitivity settings in-game is always advised. Few rounds in the practice arena can also help the players to get accustomed to the minor differences between the games.

