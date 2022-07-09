How to fake teleport with Chamber on Bind in Valorant

Riot Games has always ensured that Valorant players experience the most unique and fun maps compared to all the other competitive shooters in the market. Bind is easily the most uniquely designed map by the developer that consists of a one-way teleporter entrance to each site's specific areas.

Users can effortlessly use these teleporter entrances to teleport from one site to another, saving them time when they are looking to rotate quickly. However, it gives away their position due to the telltale sound of entering the portal.

However, gamers have discovered a few ways to fake the sound of entering the teleporter, which sometimes confuses enemies deeply. It is almost a valuable battle strategy in Valorant.

Recently, a new way to fake the sound of the teleporter with Chamber has come to light. The Agent's unique ability to instantly teleport with his Rendezvous anchor gives players the tactical edge they require in sticky situations.

Step-by-step guide to fake sound of teleporter with Chamber in Valorant

The steps to follow while doing the fake teleport trick are pretty simple. It can provide a great advantage to gamers using the trick when trying to confuse opponents with positioning and making their rotating efforts go in vain.

Here are the steps they need to follow to fake the sound of the teleport successfully:

Put Chamber's first Rendezvous anchor in the desired place where users want to teleport back to safety. Put the second anchor close to the one-way teleporter entrance they would use to fake the sound. Once they miss or hit their shot on opponents, players can retreat to the teleporter gate. Slowly press A or D on the keyboard, depending on which side they are facing, and continue to move inwards. As soon as they enter the teleporter itself, press E (or the personal keybind for the ability), and readers should be back in the safe spot of the primarily placed anchor, successfully faking the sound of the teleporter.

This strategy can prove to be extremely useful. As mentioned, Bind is the only map in Valorant that consists of two one-way teleporters with entrances placed on B-long and A-short.

This trick can be used to get a pick and fake the sound of teleport to confuse the enemy who would think Chamber has moved to the other site. It allows him to recon at the site he was guarding and wait for the enemies to rotate to the other side of the map.

Chamber is the only Agent in the Valorant roster who can pull off such a trick with this ease, considering his teleporting ability is flawless and extremely easy to use for all individuals, from novices to veterans.

Users will be glad to know this trick requires minimal effort and just some timing to shine.

