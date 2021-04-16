New Valorant bug allows Yoru to open Bind’s teleporter from the outside using his Fakeout

With every new Valorant patch comes a new game-breaking exploit. After the version 2.07 update, players were able to use Yoru to open Bind teleporters from the outside.

Historically, Bind’s teleporters have been one of the features that are most affected every time a Valorant patch goes live. Agents like Killjoy, Sky and Cypher were able to interact with the map’s unique features in ways that allowed them to open the door from the outside.

Being able to open Bind’s teleporter from the outside is a bug that Riot can quickly patch out with either a hotfix or a future update.

After patch 2.07, however, Yoru can open the door of Bind’s teleporters with his ability Fakeout.

Yoru's ability to open it from the outside now allows players to surprise rotating enemies by camping in the teleporter itself (Image via circumcisedbird)

In a recent Reddit post, a Valorant player, who goes by the handle circumcisedbird, showed just how the exploit can be triggered in Bind’s teleporter doors.

Yoru exploit in Valorant’s Bind

The player showed off the exploit by deploying the ability Fakeout in the gap between the door and the outer frame.

By placing it on the right margins, the doors to Bind teleporters near Hookah will open automatically and will remain open until the ability is channeled again.

In the clip, the Redditor showed how easily the exploit can be generated with Yoru during a game.

Teleporters on Bind are strategic features that allow teams to go for effective cross-map plays. Yoru's ability to open it from the outside now allows players to surprise rotating enemies by camping in the teleporter itself.

Valorant devs have previously talked about how they want to bring in potential Yoru changes in an upcoming update. They want to make his abilities a bit more deceptive to read, so that it allows more playmaking potential for him.

Hence, it’s quite difficult to say if they will be removing this exploit in a future update or not.