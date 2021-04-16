Riot dev suggests potential Yoru changes in Valorant, expanding on his deceptiveness

Yoru was supposed to be one of the best duelists in Valorant, but his abilities, best used for lurking, have left fans disappointed.

Recently, a Reddit user and Valorant fan, Arkadrian, suggested a Yoru buff where the user gets to see the area before teleporting by using his ability, Gatecrash.

But a Riot dev replied, saying why something like that is not going to be happening soon:

“One thing we want to do is continue to push his ability to force enemies to play his mind games with deception and misinformation. We have a lot of duelists that can use their mobility to get kills in ways that create a bit of chaos at times, and we want to make sure we can create duelists that can break the mold.”

So, it’s clear from the dev’s reply that they are thinking of pushing Yoru more into the direction of a deceptive quasi-duelist compared to the conventional duelists that are in Valorant, namely Jett, Reyna, etc.

It will be intriguing to see how much Riot pushes Yoru into this dimension and whether that creates an altogether different identity for the agent in terms of his role in team composition.

Riot dev talks about moving Yoru more in the direction of a deceptive agent in Valorant

Yoru was released in Episode 2, Act 2 of Valorant. Ever since, he has been popular in lower ranks as he’s fun to play, for players are not well equipped to counter what Yoru brings. However, despite receiving the buff, he’s still not useful in higher elo, and people don’t prefer playing him in Platinum and above.

Yoru currently doesn't appeal as an operator (Screengrab from Valorant Youtube video)

Advertisement

In his current state, Yoru is just a regular operator with the ability to teleport. But when it comes to higher ranks, no one will let him teleport behind them. And Yoru can’t be used as an escape tool, but the ability has a lot of potential.

This makes Jett and Reyna better duelists in Valorant compared to Yoru as they can evade enemy sight instantly using dash and dismiss, respectively.

Yoru changes in Valorant patch 2.06

With the 2.06 patch, Yoru has seen many changes. The flash activation time has decreased from 0.8 to 0.6 secs, and the duration increased from 1.1 secs to 1.5 seconds.

Gatecrash is no longer refreshed on kills and instead replenished within 35 secs. The lifetime of the Gatecrash fragment increased from 20 secs to 30 secs, and the reveal distance of its fragment from stealth went down from 7m to 4m.

For Dimensional Drift, his Ultimate, the points have decreased from 7 to 6, and players can use Gatecrash while activated.

The Valorant devs are definitely working on making Yoru a better agent. Hopefully, they will soon shed some light on the things they are working on.