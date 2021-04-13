Valorant patch 2.07 official notes introduces buffs to Astra and significant changes to Raze and Viper

With the new Valorant patch right around the corner, Riot Games will be looking to bring in some Agent tweaks and a bucket load of bug fixes this time around.

Astra will be getting a good deal of quality of life upgrades this time around, especially during post-plant situations.

Raze and Viper, on the other hand, will also be receiving some tweaks, while Riot will be looking to fix a lot of the issues that are still prevalent in the shooter.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of patch 2.07 can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 2.07 official notes

#1. Valorant Agent changes

Astra

Astra gets a quick boost with this patch, focused on removing a counterintuitive rule where her Gravity Well doesn’t affect those defusing the Spike. Riot wants to try and keep the Agent's ability interactions as consistent and easy to learn as possible and allow players to explore ways to leverage Agent abilities without running into unexpected walls.

Riot thinks this update can create some interesting interactions post-plant, where enemies try to bait out the Gravity Well and play around its cooldown.

Gravity Well

Now pulls Agents that are defusing the Spike

If they are pulled out of defuse range, the defuse will be interrupted

Raze

Raze mains have learned to fly (like a butterfly in the sky) far and fast with their Blast Packs. It’s not uncommon to hear an explosion in the distance and then suddenly have an enemy Raze fly around the corner.

Similar to Jett’s Tailwind, Riot are adding a sound attached to Raze as she flies through the air that should help players better track her movement, and give players some heads up that danger might be on the way.

Along with that, Riot has taken a pass on some of her ability VFX, in an attempt to reduce how much it obscures combat when exploding on the battlefield.

Audio cues added to indicate when she’s boosted in the air from Blast Pack

Explosion and Showstopper launching VFX updated so they are less obscuring and clear out of the play space faster

Viper

After digging into reports of Marshal shots not killing enemies that had taken 50 decay, Riot discovered a bug tied to the way the game determines if taking damage should be lethal on decayed targets with armor at specific health breakpoints.

Riot thinks the bugged interaction with the Marshal was by far the most common, but they will watch how this bug fix affects the recently buffed Viper’s overall power.

Fixed a bug when calculating if damage taken while decayed should be lethal for players with armor.

Most notably, this was causing Marshal shots when the target was decayed 50 to reduce the enemy to 1 HP instead of killing them.

#2 - Valorant Quality of Life updates

Improved feel of ping wheel selection tool; this should now feel more predictable to use

Cypher Tripwires now display to Observers with associated team color

#3 - Valorant Bug fixes

Agents

Yoru can no longer plant the Spike after using Gatecrash while his Dimensional Shift is active

Fixed an unintended dome in the sky that Astra saw if she came out of Astral form while Omen is ulting

Fixed a bug where placing Killjoy’s turret next to Sage’s Barrier Orb would sometimes break it

Cypher can no longer place Spycam in Cyber Cage projectiles

Fixed issue where Killjoy’s disabled Alarmbots would chase far away targets that ran by them when it was re-enabled.

Fixed issue where Skye’s Guiding Light appeared to go underground when thrown directly down.

Competitive

Fixed various localization issues with the server selector and the promotion screen

Fixed a bug that was causing the Match History filter to function incorrectly

Social

Fixed a bug where players would have to restart client to rid themselves of their competitive queue restriction after their restriction ended

Fixed a bug where some players were not penalized for being AFK after a match ended during remakes

Fixed a bug where players using a Russian keyboard were having issues with party push to talk

Fixed a bug where players who swapped to Thai keyboard had their voice chat settings reset

Spectator

Fixed issue where spectators and observers could sometimes see incorrect aim vectors for scoped-in sniper rifles when switching between views.