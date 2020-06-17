Attacking in the Valorant Bind Map: Callouts and Agent Strategies

Bind is one of the hardest maps in Valorant for the attacking team.

Our guide will teach you simple and effective ways through which you can get successful spike plants in every round.

Valorant (Image Courtesy: Riot Games)

Tactical first-person shooters heavily depend on team synergy and communication. So, if you are not communicating with your team properly or are struggling to make the right calls in a match, it can be very difficult to win games.

This is precisely why it’s so very important to learn the map callouts and proper agent strategies in a game like Valorant.

Bind is one of the first maps in the game as well as one of the most difficult to execute arenas for the attacking team. Filled with long corridors and numerous camping spots, the Bind Map of Valorant can be a spike-planting nightmare for many players.

In this guide, we will go over some easy-to-execute and effective strategies that you can pull off in the map for guaranteed success while attacking.

However, before we move on to the strategies, let us first learn more about the callouts.

Bind Map Callouts in Valorant

Valorant: Bind Map Details

Bind Map in Valorant Overview

Characteristic Features: Both site A and site B of the map have short access ways for the attackers to get a fast plant off. Site A can be reached through an alleyway in the middle of the map called “short A”, or through the choke point called “showers” or ‘bath.’ Site B, on the other hand, can be easily reached through “Long B” or through the marketplace window which is also called “hookah.”

Other Unique Features: What stands out the most about the Bind Map in Valorant is the two one-way teleporters. One teleporter takes you from long B to the attacker’s side of 'showers'. The other takes you from short A to the attacker’s side of 'hookah'. This allows for a quick rotation for the defending team. However, they tend to make a lot of noise when used.

Ultimate Orb Locations: While one Ultimate Orb can be found inside the showers or A bath near A site, the other can be found at long B right in front of the teleporter.

Strategies for Attack in Valorant's Bind Map

When it comes to attacking in Valorant's Bind Map, there are three main Agents that we would like to stress on: Brimstone, Breach and Omen. Perfectly synergizing all three of them in your party is going to make your team unstoppable and you will easily be able to get fast plants off on either bomb site.

#1 Brimstone Smokes

Bind is filled with long corridors and elevated vantage points like the ‘haven’ or ‘tower’ in site A, which gives defenders the advantage as they can completely cover the site entry points.

This is where the vision-obscuring abilities of Brimstone’s Sky Smokes become useful. Being able to completely block off enemy vision in strategic positions around the site will allow your team to push in unhindered and not get one-shotted by an Operator.

Brimstones Smoke in B

Brimstone Smokes in A

In the above images, you can see some strategic smoking points for Brimstone and how effectively he is able to block off enemy vision in both sites.

#2 Breach’s Corner Clearing

Breach is going to be the walking and talking CC machine for your team. His strengths in Bind lie in how effectively he can clear corners as the map is filled with chokepoints and camping spots.

His flash and stun abilities can clear out those spots, and when combined with the Brimstone’s smoke, getting a plant off is going to be incredibly easy.

#3 The Omen Mind Games

When it comes to tricking opponents and making them double-think before engaging, Omen is the best Agent in the game.

As Bind’s speciality lies in those teleporter doors, Omen can use his Shadow Walk to do a fake teleport and confuse the enemies into thinking that he will be attacking the other side of the map.

In the above YouTube video by 1nterupt, you can see how effective this strategy can be when trying to make defenders look the other way.

Omen also comes with his very own vision-obscuring ability and can be just as effective as Brimstone when securing sites in Valorant's Bind Map.