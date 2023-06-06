All run and gun changes in Valorant patch 6.11

Valorant has not released a big patch with multiple updates to different gameplay mechanics in a while now. The last time was approximately six months ago in Patch 5.12 when Riot massively nerfed Chamber and made several changes to ability interactions. However, their first patch in June 2023 is about to bring in some really interesting changes to the game.

Among the biggest changes that are coming to Valorant with the upcoming Patch 6.11 are the ones to the infamous run and gun mechanics in the game. Before the game came out, one of the USPs that Valorant was expected to bring about was precise gunplay.

However, every single player has, at some point or the other, been shot in the head by a Jett in mid-air or a Neon sliding at a significant speed as they spray 8 Spectre bullets.

The changes will make this mechanic much more balanced than it used to be. This will pave the way for more precision while aiming than simply spraying and praying. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What are the major changes to gun mechanics in Valorant in Patch 6.11?

Weapon Accuracy on Ascenders / Ziplines (Ropes)

Valorant esports fans will remember the havoc Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk wreaked havoc from the ziplines on Icebox in the memorable game against XSET. That might be a bit of an extreme case of players exploiting the mechanic, but nearly everyone has experienced some level of that. To combat this, the developers have introduced some changes to bullet spread while on the ziplines.

Ascender minimum spread on ropes increased to 65% of the walking spread, which will reflect in the following way for different guns:

Rifles from .8 >>> 1.3

Classic from .35 >>> .55

Frenzy from .35 >>> .52

Ghost from .35 >>> .6

Sheriff from .35 >>> .78

SMGs from .3 >>> .65

Snipers & Shotguns unchanged

Walking and running spread on ropes have also been increased to match the walking and running spread on the ground.

Error Power

Error Power is the tool that the developers use to reward accuracy by biasing shots towards the center of a player's crosshair. While this phenomenon is expected to function as it does now when the player is stationary, things will not be quite the same when running and shooting anymore.

Bullets that you fire while moving will now have significantly lower center biasing. It will also be almost uniformly random within their spread cone, meaning precision while moving and shooting will be drastically reduced.

The developers mention that this won't eliminate running and gunning kills in Valorant, but this will ensure that they only happen in specific contexts, such as close-range combat and with specific weapons.

Recoil Adjustments

Yet another change to combat run and gun in Valorant is the change to the vertical recoil multiplier of the following guns. This is to make it less likely to get kills with them while running and shooting:

Phantom: 1.5 >>> 1.8

Spectre: 1.5 >>> 1.8

Vandal: 1.5 >>> 1.8

Frenzy: 1.25 >>> 1.5

Phantom/Vandal Ammo Reserve

If being shot with a running headshot hurts, then being shot through smoke without even being seen or seeing an enemy hurts worse. To combat players mindlessly shooting through smokes with their automatic rifles till the ammo runs dry, the developers have cut down the total ammo reserve for both the Phantom and the Vandal by one-third.

Phantom Reserve ammo adjusted from 90 >>> 60

Vandal Reserve ammo adjusted from 75 >>> 50

Shorty and Frenzy changes

The Shorty and Frenzy are weapons that generate a lot of value compared to how cheap they are. To make their utility more suited to their price range and function as secondary weapons, the following changes are being made to them in Valorant's Patch 6.11.

Shorty

Reserve ammo adjusted from 10 >>> 6

Price adjusted from $150 >>> $300

Damage at no fall-off adjusted from 12 >>> 11

Damage at first step fall-off (7 meters) adjusted from 8 >>> 6

Frenzy

Min spread increased from .45 >>> .65

Spread curve adjusted

Maximum spread reached in 5 bullets instead of 6

Recoil pitch curve adjusted

Maximum recoil will be reached in 5 bullets instead of 6. Total recoil is lowered to compensate.

These are all the weapon changes coming to Valorant in the upcoming Patch 6.11. It will be the last patch before Episode 7 of the game brings many new things.

