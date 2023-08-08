Valorant Daydreams bundle: Expected release date, price, skins, and more

The world of Valorant is known for its thrilling gameplay, strategic depth, and stunning character designs. But what adds an extra layer of excitement to the game are the ever-enticing weapon skins that allow players to express their style while dominating the battlefield.

The latest buzz in the Valorant community revolves around the upcoming "Daydreams Bundle," a collection of skins that promises to captivate players with its vibrant colors and unique designs. The skin bundle was leaked today via a reputable source. Read on to learn all the juicy details about this new skin bundle.

Valorant Daydream bundle: Skins, animation, and effects

The leaked images shared on ValorINTEL's Twitter have set the community abuzz. The Daydreams Bundle features a skin line showcasing neon yellow and purple hues, forming a bright, attention-grabbing color scheme. This choice of colors adds a sense of vibrancy and energy to the weapons, making them stand out in the heat of battle.

While each weapon in the Daydreams Bundle is designed to impress, the highlight undoubtedly belongs to the Daydreams Melee Crowbar. This crowbar is not just a tool for close-quarters combat; it's a statement piece that complements the overall aesthetics of the bundle. Wielding this melee weapon will undoubtedly make players feel like a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield.

Animations and Effects: What to Expect

While the Daydreams Bundle might not boast extravagant, unique animations or finishers, players can still anticipate a treat for the senses. Rumors suggest that the weapons may feature special sound effects and variants, elevating the overall experience of using these skins. These additional elements have the potential to enhance immersion and make your battles even more exciting.

The Weapons in the Daydreams bundle

The bundle comprises the below collection of weapons:

Daydreams Melee - Crowbar

Daydreams Classic

Daydreams Phantom

Daydreams Operator

Daydreams Judge

Each of these weapons adds a touch of the Daydreams' color palette to your arsenal, allowing you to dominate the competition while showcasing your personal style.

Valorant Daydream bundle price and variants

The Valorant Daydreams Bundle is expected to come in either Deluxe or Premium Edition. The Deluxe edition weapons will be priced at 1,275 Valorant Points, with the melee crowbar available for 2,550 VPs. On the other hand, the Premium edition weapons will cost 1,775 VPs, with the melee crowbar available for 3,550 VPs.

Valorant Daydream bundle expected release date

The most burning question in the minds of Valorant players is undoubtedly the release date of the Daydreams Bundle. If the leaks are to be believed, players can anticipate the arrival of this enticing bundle before Episode 7 Act 2 begins on August 29.

The Valorant Daydreams Bundle promises the game a refreshing burst of color and style. With its neon yellow and purple hues, unique melee crowbar, and potential for special sound effects and variants, this bundle is poised to become a favorite among players.

As we await its release, let's gear up to make our mark on the battlefield with these eye-catching weapons.