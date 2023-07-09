Latest Valorant Mobile leak hints at new Agents, maps, and more

The highly anticipated mobile version of Riot Games' popular first-person shooter, Valorant Mobile, is rife with rumors. The gaming world is buzzing as leaked material from numerous sources, including the Twitter account @ValorantMLeaks, indicates huge changes and exciting developments are on the way. According to the information, the title will get a slew of exciting improvements, including the addition of new Agents and maps.

It is important to take the leaks with a grain of salt since they have not been officially confirmed by Riot Games.

Latest developments in Valorant Mobile leaked by a Twitter user

Another test looming on the horizon

A new round of Valorant Mobile testing is on the way, according to @ValorantMLeaks, a credible insider. The community is waiting for further information because the previous test produced a lot of enthusiasm and favorable feedback.

If the rumor is true, the forthcoming test may be much more extensive, allowing players to explore the game's mobile adaption and provide crucial input to the developers.

Expanded content and features in the game

The leaked information also suggests that Valorant Mobile will receive more Agents and maps. This is welcome news for mobile gamers who want to go deeper into the tactical gameplay experience.

Riot Games appears committed to keeping the mobile version on par with the PC version in terms of content and functionality. This will guarantee a robust and immersive experience for mobile gamers.

Valorant Mobile will have only touch controls

The lack of gamepad functionality distinguishes the mobile version from its PC and console equivalents. Riot Games aims to keep the unique touch controls as the only option to play on mobile devices, according to leaked information.

This choice demonstrates the company's dedication to customizing the gameplay experience for mobile users, ensuring smooth and easy controls that are optimized for touchscreens.

Official updates are expected in late August

Valorant Mobile | Leaks & News @ValorantMLeaks



- We might get to hear about it from officials at the end of August, hopefully on (28th) | Valorant Mobile Update/News:- One more test happening very soon (more details to come)- More agents/maps will be added to the mobile version- We might get to hear about it from officials at the end of August, hopefully on (28th) | #VALORANT Valorant Mobile Update/News:- One more test happening very soon (more details to come)- More agents/maps will be added to the mobile version- We might get to hear about it from officials at the end of August, hopefully on (28th) | #VALORANT https://t.co/i9VUIsep7s

Fans are eagerly awaiting official Valorant Mobile news from Riot Games. According to rumors, an announcement may be made at the end of next month, with August 28 being the possible day.

