Valorant Mobile to reportedly enter testing stage next week

According to various online sources, Valorant Mobile will begin its internal testing by next week. The past two years have seen the emergence of various titles such as Rainbow Six and Apex.

With Riot Games' shooter also making its way to the mobile playerbase, the community will be spoilt for choices. Although there hasn't been any official word from the developers, the reports allegedly confirm a specific date-line for internal testing.

When will Valorant Mobile enter testing?

A prominent Twitter news source handle for Valorant Mobile, @ValorantMBIntel, often posts information regarding the mobile version of the title. In a recent post, the user sheds light on the handheld version.

The post mentions that Valorant mobile will begin its internal testing by next week. That said, it's yet to be confirmed by Riot Games.

It is expected that the title will have multiple testing stages before the official launch, akin to Apex Legends Mobile and Rainbow Six Mobile.

Possible features to expect from Valorant Mobile

Another popular leaker and dataminer, @Sarge_OP, revealed a few Valorant Mobile features on Twitter, including the incorporation of a gyroscope. Although the information is purely based on speculation and leaks, this feature could vastly improve the experience for gamers.

The tweet also claims that pre-registrations will begin by the second quarter of 2023. Apart from that, the open beta will likely greenlight its global launch this year. The post also states that Riot developers attempted to incorporate cross-play with PC. That being said, a cross-play between the two devices may not be a good idea.

What does a mobile version of the title mean to the community?

Valorant has quickly risen to fame with its exceptional gameplay, which is based on the CS:GO framework with added Agent abilities. Almost every first-person shooter (FPS) enthusiast has dove into Riot's popular title at least once.

Allowing mobile gamers to enjoy this beloved title will likely make the gaming community a better place. As mobile games have evolved and found their place in the largely competitive industry, adding another popular title to the arsenal will undoubtedly aid the growth of its playerbase.

Popular titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile have been a part of the cycle for a long time. Mobile gamers worldwide have other titles that will vastly improve the competition.

With the growing playerbase of Riot's shooter, the developers will possibly making the right choice introducing a mobile version to the audience.

Fans have been waiting eagerly to get their hands on the title. Some are also expecting a third-person perspective mode (TPP) similar to Call of Duty and PUBG Mobile. However, these features can only be confirmed officially by Riot Games.

