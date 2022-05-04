COD Mobile matches user numbers with PC and console Call of Duty titles, Activision reports

COD Mobile was first released in October 2019, and since then, the first mobile title of the Call of Duty franchise has only grown in size and its close-knit community. Back in 2021, multiple Call of Duty PC and console streamers were in awe when they realized that the mobile title looked and performed way better than the PC and console versions.

- In the past week: @aydan says COD Mobile looks 10x better than Vanguard/Warzone @DrDisrespect says if CODM was ported to PC he’d play it over Caldera @Nadeshot says CODM looks better than Vanguard In the past week:-@aydan says COD Mobile looks 10x better than Vanguard/Warzone-@DrDisrespect says if CODM was ported to PC he’d play it over Caldera-@Nadeshot says CODM looks better than Vanguard https://t.co/qEfPeib0Xz

Furthermore, the mobile title provides an amalgamation of the best weapons and maps from the previous titles of the Call of Duty franchise. This makes it a favorite in the community and has been appreciated by PC and console players alike.

In a detailed report, Activision recently acknowledged the great work that the mobile title has done in the last year. The numbers are simply astounding and are in contention to become the best Call of Duty title in the future.

COD Mobile recorded 650 million downloads in 2021 and matched the active monthly players with PC and console

A recent Activision report pointed out that COD Mobile has had an amazing year in terms of numbers. The mobile title recorded 650 million downloads, the highest number the title has seen since its release. The title also accounted for sales of around one billion dollars.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Activision also says there’s over 650 million downloads of Call of Duty: Mobile, and that active players on Mobile each month in 2021 almost matched the active console & PC player base.



They are building a large team for Warzone Mobile “to take the franchise to new heights.” Activision also says there’s over 650 million downloads of Call of Duty: Mobile, and that active players on Mobile each month in 2021 almost matched the active console & PC player base. They are building a large team for Warzone Mobile “to take the franchise to new heights.” https://t.co/a3fkeyBgL3

Activision has credited the launch of the Chinese version of the mobile title for its exponential growth in 2021. This was one of the biggest contributing factors to the increase in overall downloads and monthly active users. The number of active monthly users in the mobile title is almost equal to that of PC and console titles.

"Call of Duty Mobile enjoyed a record year following its launch in China, with annual consumer spending on the title well above $ 1 billion. Over 650 million people have downloaded Call of Duty Mobile around the world, and the number of people experiencing Call of Duty on mobile each month almost matched those playing on console and PC in 2021."

The success of free-to-play titles has always propelled the growth of the Call of Duty franchise in recent years. Warzone became a huge hit when it came out back in 2020 and has provided the foundation for Activision to launch the Warzone Mobile project.

Activision @Activision Warzone for mobile! Apply today for exciting roles across the development and publishing teams!



More Information Here: We are building Call of DutyWarzonefor mobile! Apply today for exciting roles across the development and publishing teams!More Information Here: bit.ly/3pQHrRu We are building Call of Duty® Warzone™ for mobile! Apply today for exciting roles across the development and publishing teams!More Information Here: bit.ly/3pQHrRu https://t.co/J0rOw5W7eO

We are building a sizeable and talented internal development team that is working on a mobile version of Warzone that we expect will help take the Call of Duty franchise to new heights.

Battle royale players on COD Mobile who feel that the developers do not give enough attention to the mode will appreciate a separate and dedicated Warzone Mobile title for an exclusive battle royale experience. The new title is due to be released sometime next year.

Edited by Danyal Arabi