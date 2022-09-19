How to access Valorant Mobile page on Google Play Store?

Valorant Mobile is reportedly being tested through the Google Play Store. Ever since Riot Games confirmed the development of Valorant for mobile devices, players have been keenly waiting to get their hands on the game.

Valorant is a first-person tactical shooter title developed by Riot Games. It is a 5v5 character-based shooter game where players must utilize their character's unique abilities and gunplay skills to be victorious. The game is highly competitive and has amassed a large playerbase within a short period of time.

So far, the game is only available for Windows PC. However, recent developments suggest that the game is finally making its way to the mobile platforms. Screenshots from users have appeared on the internet showing images from the game's Google Play Store page.

Accessing Valorant Mobile in Google Play Store

If players search for the game in the Play Store, it will not show up directly. To access the game's official page in the Google Play Store, users will have to tweak some settings in the app.

Here is how to access Valorant Mobile's official page:

Head over to your Google Play settings. Proceed to the 'Family' section in the menu and tap the downward arrow to expand it. Tap on 'Parental controls' and tap the button next to 'Parental controls are off.' Upon doing so, a message will pop-up asking you to set a PIN. Here, set a PIN and confirm it by re-entering the PIN. Tap on 'Apps and Games' and select 'Allow up to: Rated for 7+' Tap the 'Save' button below and head over to your Google Play Store home screen. Once all the above steps are completed, tap on the following link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.riotgames.valorant. This link shall take you to the game's official Google Play Store page.

Google Play Store homepage for Valorant Mobile (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although the page is now accessible to users, the game isn't yet available for download. Reports suggest the private testing for the game is live. Upon checking the 'About' section of the game, the description reads:

"Thank you for joining the VALORANT Mobile F&F weekend! We're excited to share the game with you! This is a work-in-progress prototype and you are under NDA to not share any information with anyone outside of Riot or the other F&F participants. Good Luck, have fun!"

Google Play Store description for Valorant Mobile (Image via Sportskeeda)

This clearly suggests that testing is in progress and the testers are under an NDA, whereby they cannot share or leak information to any third party. This implies that Valorant Mobile is coming sooner than players are expecting.

Players are speculating that the pre-registration for the mobile version of Valorant will soon begin for Android mobile devices and then roll over to iOS. No official release dates have yet been announced for this highly anticipated title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far