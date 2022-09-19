Valorant Mobile reportedly starts private testing on Google Play Store 

Players have been eagerly waiting to experience Valorant Mobile's gameplay ever since Riot Games officially confirmed its development. Private testing of the game is reportedly underway on the Google Play Store as some screenshots have been shared by users on their social media pages.

Valorant Mobile begins playtesting on Google Play Store

In the screenshot of the game below, the 'About game' description clearly states that the developers have shared the game with certain users under an NDA (non-disclosure agreement), requesting that they not share any details about Valorant Mobile with anyone outside Riot Games:

Riot begins playtesting the mobile version (image via Sportskeeda)

The description reads:

"Thank you for joining the VALORANT Mobile F&F weekend! We're excited to share the game with you! This is a work-in-progress prototype and you are under NDA to not share any information with anyone outside of Riot or the other F&F participants. Good Luck, have fun!"

However, Riot Games has not officially unveiled any information about the game since they made the first announcement about its development on June 2, 2021. However, they have posted several job openings in the last few months, especially for the mobile version.

Leaked gameplay on Bind Map

Several videos of Valorant Mobile's gameplay have already circulated on social networks over the past few months, and the mobile version of the game bears many similarities to its PC version.

In a video by YouTuber Yason-, the user can be seen playing the most popular agent Jett in a 5v5 match on Bind (a map that is also part of the PC version of the game). Each round lasts for a maximum of one minute and 40 seconds (100 seconds), similar to the PC version.

Valorant Mobile's gameplay and features look similar to the PC title. Several weapons also remain the same in both versions. Many mobile game streamers predict that it will garner a huge fan base shortly after its launch.

The company released the mobile port (Wild Rift) of their successful PC title League of Legends in 2020. After its release in China in 2021, the game garnered a dedicated playerbase and has generated $750 million in lifetime revenue.

Valorant PC has become one of the most successful games, and multiple esports tournaments for the game are hosted throughout the year. The Champions 2022 wrapped up today, with Brazilian team LOUD emerging as the champion. The event garnered more than one million concurrent viewers.

