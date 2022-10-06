Rainbow Six Mobile Beta preview: A tactical shooter in the making, albeit with flaws

Ubisoft has decided to introduce Rainbow Six Mobile, an upcoming installment of Tom Clancy's popular Rainbow Six titles, to mobile platforms by recreating the same aspects that made Siege a wonderful experience for tactical shooter lovers.

Rainbow Six Mobile Beta is exactly everything a Siege player would want in the comfort of their hands. The mobile version of Siege is surprisingly better than expected. From operators to maps, developers have thought out how they would like to mirror the Siege experience for mobile players.

Rainbow Six Mobile: Ready, set, breach

Rainbow Six Mobile has the potential to be an outstanding tactical shooter for the platform (Image via Ubisoft)

After booting up the game for the first time on my Motorola One Macro, I was a bit surprised with how the menu and the User Iinterface (UI) looked. Rainbow Six Mobile Beta is much more polished than players would expect it to be. The menu and lobby design are very similar to games such as PUBG and Call of Duty Mobile versions, yet it stands out from the two titles.

Players can access the lobby and other settings with ease as the layout does not add a lot of overwhelming options for players. With that said, the actual gameplay lacks the touch and feel of Rainbow Six Siege. The controls are much better compared to some other knock-offs like Area F2, but fail to work as intended at times.

Rainbow Six Mobile has all the necessary elements to make the game a mirror copy of Siege, provided the developers have more time. Since this is the Beta version, one can expect the developers to take their own time to release a complete mobile version of the shooter.

Maps

Rainbow Six Mobile will bring three iconic maps from Siege with its release (Image via Ubisoft)

As for the release of the Beta version for Rainbow Six Mobile, players can only play Border and Bank from the map pool. With the release of the full version of the game, developers will also add another iconic and original map from Siege, the Clubhouse.

As a Siege player, I was immediately able to recognize the layouts of these iconic maps. Although Ubisoft has introduced many changes to certain areas of the map to make it fit for competition, it is still very similar to Siege maps in many ways.

Players can craft their way through these maps fairly easily, just like in Siege, using hard and soft destruction gadgets. However, the controls can be a little frustrating while using gadgets in certain areas of the map. I personally had a hard time using Thermite's Exothermic Charges on reinforced walls due to a bug where I was unable to put the charge down.

Operators

All attackers coming to Rainbow Six Mobile (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft decided to bring eight operators each for the attacking and defending sides. Excluding 16 operators from the roster, I was also able to pick a good old Recruit who would have no extra abilities apart from secondary gadgets.

All defenders coming to Rainbow Six Mobile (Image via Ubisoft)

I quickly noticed something very important about all these iconic operators. Ubisoft decided to do away with multiple weapon options for these characters. This means the operator loadouts are only limited to their primary and secondary weapons, with no option to resort to other weapons in each slot like in Siege.

This will have a huge impact on the meta of Rainbow Six Mobile in a number of ways. For example, players will no longer be able to depend on environmental destruction when playing as operators such as Smoke and Mute due to the lack of Shotguns, but still have their trusty SMG-11.

It is understandable that mirroring the meta of Siege into the mobile version is a rather difficult task as the game is still in a beta state and can be expected to go through tons of changes.

First impressions and gameplay

Rainbow Six Mobile shares plenty of similarities with Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Mobile is made with the exact mechanics and controls of Siege, although the mobile version could turn out to be very different upon its final release. I was impressed by how some of the core mechanics like breaching and droning are kept intact in the game.

Players who are not accustomed to Siege can go through basic training at the beginning to get a hold of gameplay and other mechanics such as utility use and reinforcements. The training also does a great job at explaining certain areas of the game, such as using information tools like the Cameras.

All-in-all, Rainbow Six Mobile Beta made me feel like I was playing a slightly less polished Siege, which still has plenty of room for improvement in the long run. The beta has great potential and is ready to go through a few more tweaks before it finally launches.

Tactical approach and droning

Droning and using information tools is much smooth than expected (Image via Ubisoft)

The drone controls are much easier than I expected them to be and surprisingly, worked as intended. As an attacker, droning to gather information is a crucial part of Siege. The fact that Rainbow Six Mobile has made this feature completely functional is nothing less than impressive.

I was able to comfortably drone in most of the attacking rounds when looking for a more tactical approach as I tried to enter the sites. Players can also scan other opponents with the help of a button that will reveal the operator. As a defender, the camera controls also work smoothly.

Frame rates and performance

Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Mobile was played on a smartphone – Motorola One Macro – with the following configuration:

CPU :Mediatek MT6771 Helio P70 (12nm)

:Mediatek MT6771 Helio P70 (12nm) GPU : Mali-G72 900MHz

: Mali-G72 900MHz RAM: 4GB

The game is well-optimized when compared to games like PUBG mobile, when it was released back in 2018.

However, Rainbow Six Mobile could use a few more display and graphics options for players intending to run the game on older phones. Since it is in the beta version, it can be expected that Ubisoft will add more features for players to boost their framerate in the future.

In conclusion

Rainbow Six Mobile Beta is still in its early stages and is expected to undergo a number of changes. The mobile version attempts to play like Siege, but is unable to achieve the same experience at multiple points while mimicking the aspects that made the original shooter so special to the players.

With environmental destruction, tactical gadgets, and abilities, everything is on-point, yet the game lacks a few elements and goes overboard with some of the controls which might make the experience a little clunky at times.

Overall, however, the game definitely has great potential to kick-off the Rainbow Six journey into the smartphone segment.

Reviewed on: Motorola One Macro Smartphone (Code provided by Ubisoft)

Platform: Android, iOS

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release date: 2022

