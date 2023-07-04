5 features Valorant Mobile should implement from BGMI

Valorant Mobile, the highly anticipated mobile adaption of the renowned tactical shooter game from Riot Games, has a lot of promise to fascinate gamers on the go with its fast-paced action and strategic gameplay. As players anticipate its arrival, buzz regarding the features that will make this game a genuinely exceptional experience abounds. This FPS game could improve its gameplay by including numerous essential features inspired by the popular mobile battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Valorant Mobile can establish itself as a top-tier mobile game by incorporating these features that are mentioned in this article, appealing to a diverse variety of players, and providing an immersive and gratifying gameplay experience.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the five features that Valorant Mobile should implement from BGMI?

1) Customization options

BGMI provides many customization choices for users to personalize their in-game experience. Players can express their individuality and style through character looks, weapon skins, and emotes. Implementing similar customization tools in Valorant Mobile would allow players to build unique identities for their agents, making the game more interesting and visually appealing. It could contain agent skins, weapon skins, spray tags, and other cosmetic items that players can unlock or purchase in the game.

2) Social features should be a priority

BGMI excels in encouraging participants' sense of community and social connection. Valorant Mobile should implement similar social features to establish a dynamic and connected player base. This might include an in-game and lobby chat system that allows players to speak with their teammates or engage in friendly banter. A friend system, clans or guilds, and the opportunity to watch matches of friends or professional players would also improve the social experience. Leaderboards and tournaments would promote healthy competition among players and increase overall excitement in the game.

3) Optimized Performance is a must

BGMI has made major improvements to the game's performance on mobile devices. Valorant Mobile should prioritize attaining a similar optimization level to ensure seamless gameplay on low-end devices. This involves optimizing graphics settings, frame rates, and game performance overall. Its reach and appeal would be expanded by applying effective optimization techniques to deliver a delightful experience for a broader range of players.

4) Daily challenges and rewards for the players

BGMI includes a daily challenge system that assigns tasks to players and awards them for completing them successfully. A similar feature in Valorant Mobile would increase everyday engagement and incentives for gamers. These challenges could include anything from winning a set number of matches to completing specified in-game objectives. Players would receive incentives such as in-game coins, cosmetic items, or experience points to level up their accounts by completing challenges in the game.

5) Replay system

A replay system would be an excellent addition to Valorant Mobile, allowing participants to watch and analyze their bouts. This feature would allow players to examine their decision-making processes, identify their strengths and shortcomings, and learn from their mistakes. The replay system could include many camera views, the ability to fast-forward or slow down the replay, and the capacity to share replays with others. The replay system would contribute to the overall growth of the player base by encouraging self-improvement and analysis.

6) Bonus point: Well-priced battle pass with premium currency rewards

Valorant Mobile News @ValorantMNews



Via A lot of VALORANT Mobile files were added into the latest PBE Patch and we should expect beta in the next few months...Via @ValorLeaks A lot of VALORANT Mobile files were added into the latest PBE Patch and we should expect beta in the next few months... 👀 Via @ValorLeaks https://t.co/MNFtXqH8cR

Valorant Mobile should launch a Battle Pass system that provides users with a reasonably priced and satisfying growth system. As players level up over the season, the Battle Pass should be configured to deliver a wide selection of cosmetic items, such as weapon skins, character skins, banners, and more. The inclusion of premium currency prizes, such as Valorant Points, which players can gain at certain milestone levels, would be a crucial component of this Battle Pass.

