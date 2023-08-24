The latest patch of Valorant is set to introduce some massive changes for various Agents across all roles. The meta has been set in stone for quite some time, with Agents such as Jett and Skye clearly outclassing the majority of the roster. These adjustments should help introduce a much more balanced and diverse playing field in both solo queue and pro play.

The changes will go live at the start of Episode 7 Act 2. The complete notes for the patch will be updated in the coming weeks. Here are the Agent changes that players can expect in Valorant patch 7.04

All agent changes in Valorant patch 7.04

Breach

Breach nerfs in Patch 7.04 (Image via Riot Games)

Aftershock

Ticks reduced from 3 to 2

Damage increased from 60 per tick to 80

Rolling Thunder

Ultimate points increased 8>>>9

Brimstone

Orbital Strike

Ultimate points increased 7>>>8

Fade

Prowler

Time to re-equip gun takes slightly longer after using the ability

Gekko

Gekko nerfs in Valorant Patch 7.04 (Image via Riot Games)

Mosh Pit

The impacted area does 10 damage per second before exploding

Wingman

HP reduced 100>>>80

Thrash

Thrash’s explosion had a little makeover to make it easier to see and understand the area it has affected (on top of being beautiful)

Gekko has not had a significant impact in the Valorant meta. Despite this, the Angeleno is set to receive pretty substantial nerfs.

Killjoy

Lockdown

Ultimate points increased 8>>>9

Killjoy's Lockdown is one of the strongest ultimates in the game, and an increase in its ultimate points should make it much more balanced.

Omen

Paranoia

No movement velocity imparted when casting

Skye

Skye nerfs in Valorant Patch 7.04 (Image via Riot Games)

Guiding Light

Max duration while casting reduced 2.5s >>>2s

Trailblazer

HP reduced 100>>>80

Seekers

Ultimate Points increased 7 >>>8

Seeker Health decreased 150>>>120

Skye has been dominating the game for the past few months, and justified nerfs are on the way for the Initiator. These will prove to be quite effective as most of her strong abilities have had a reduction in their potency.

Sova

Recon Bolt

Total number of scans reduced 3>>>2

This nerf will ensure that Sova's Recon Bolt will be identical to his Owl Drone in terms of its scanning power. Overall, it's a pretty big nerf, which could potentially see the return of Fade on certain maps.

Viper

Viper's Pit

Ultimate points increased 8>>>9

Viper's Ultimate once again sees an increase in its cost. This will severely limit the number of times Viper players can use her powerful ability in a half.

Astra

Astra balance changes in Valorant Patch 7.04 (Image via Riot Games)

Gravity Well

Startup time increased .6>>>1.25

Gravity time duration decreased 2.75>>>2.0

Nova Pulse

Startup time decreased from 1.25>>>1.0

Cosmic Divide

Audio is now blocked completely by the wall rather than muffled

Astra has been in a rough spot for a while, and this balance update will not do much for the Controller to return to her former glory.

Jett

Jett receives huge nerfs in Valorant Patch 7.04 (Image via Riot Games)

Tailwind

Dash window decreased 12s>>>7.5s

Activation windup increased 0.75s>>>1s

Cloudburst

Duration decreased 4.5s>>>2.5s

Time to re-equip gun takes slightly longer after using the ability.

Updraft

Charges decreased 2>>>1

Bladestorm

Ultimate points increased 7>>>8

These are some gigantic nerfs to Jett. All of these changes directly affect her mobility and overall effectiveness in a game. With these nerfs, Raze could become the undisputed best duelist in the game.