Valorant: How to master Omen in 2023

Omen, Agent 3, is a Controller in Riot Games' tactical shooter, Valorant. He has been in the game from the beta version and has been dominating high-level play ever since. This shadow creature, with his philosophical voicelines, is the embodiment of serious gameplay. His ability to block vision and sound, and teleport to areas quickly, makes him a nuisance on the battlefield. Players should be careful when facing Omen because he might be lurking in the shadows.

One of the earliest Agents in the game, he offers team support with a little bit versatility in his movement. Omen is the only Controller capable of team play along with solo shenanigans in Valorant.

Exploring Omen’s abilities in Valorant

Dark Cover (E) – 150 credits

Omen can cast a shadow smoke anywhere within a particular distance. Unlike Brimstone’s Sky Smoke, it is hollow and lasts for 15 seconds. You can cast the smoke both in or out of a shadow realm.

Shrouded Step (C) – 100 credits each

Teleport over a short distance in front of you. It has a brief animation time.

Paranoia (Q) – 250 credits

Omen equips a shadow orb that can be cast forward. It follows a straight line that nearsights and deafens enemies caught in it.

From The Shadows (X) – 7 ultimate points

Omen equips a tactical map. You can select any location on the map to begin teleporting to that location, and it takes four seconds to reach that spot. Your teleportation, however, can be cancelled by pressing (X) again or if enemies shoot your shadow.

How to use Omen in Valorant

Dark Cover Mastery

Omen’s basic smoke ability in Valorant is used to block off choke points, deny enemy vision, and help your team take over bomb sites. It can also be very helpful in retakes for taking cover while defusing the spike. Your smoke is very useful as it can travel across the map.

You can support your teammates even if you are playing a lurker role. Occasionally, Omen's Dark Cover can be used for some sneaky gameplay. For example, there are a few points on a map where the Agent can use Dark Cover to create one-way smokes.

Shrouded Step Mastery

Arguably one of the most underrated abilities in the game, Shrouded Step can often help you gain better positioning and get multiple frags in a round. With the recent buff, the teleport animation now takes less time and you can easily bamboozle your opponents with the right timing. Escape damaging abilities, plant spike fearlessly, and cover distances faster using your teleport.

Paranoia Mastery

Often regarded as the best flash ability in Valorant, Paranoia is deadly in the right hands. It covers a large area and can blind multiple enemies at once. You should almost always use your flash in coordination with your team to quickly pounce on blinded enemies. For example, Jett's dash or Raze's satchels with Paranoia can get easy entries for your team.

Omen users have been using the Paranoia and Shrouded Step combo for a very long time now. It is a bit skill-sensitive, but can help you get easy frags on completely bamboozled enemies once mastered. The trick is to blind them with Paranoia and quickly reposition behind them or to a higher ground using Shrouded Step. This leaves opponents completely unaware of your position and makes them extremely easy targets.

From The Shadows Mastery

Omen’s ultimate, although seemingly easy to use, is difficult to get value out of. You can use it early on in the round to teleport behind your opponents, for example, their spawn. But this is often expected and you will rarely surprise your enemies.

Your ultimate is best used to gain positional advantage when your team is taking over bomb sites. While attacking, you can teleport and infiltrate enemylines while they are busy defending the onslaught from your team. While defending, you can teleport and flank your enemies while your teammates are coordinating a retake.

Occasionally, you can also use your ultimate just to get information as to where the enemy team is headed. Teleport to where they might attack from and look around for them before cancelling your ultimate. Even if your shadow is shot, it confirms their presence.

It is very important to remember that you are vulnerable as you come out of your ultimate. Enemies might try to bait you into completing your ultimate and kill you before you are able to fight back. Thus, you should always be very careful and aware of your surroundings while using From The Shadows.

Your ultimate also gives off a sound cue to nearby enemies so, you can use Dark Cover, Paranoia, or Shrouded Step just after completing it for better chances of survival.

Where to use Omen in Valorant ?

Omen is currently a very versatile option among all the Controllers in Valorant. He has a lot of use in maps like Ascent, Lotus, and Haven as the primary smoke Agent. His Dark Cover can block off narrow choke points and his Paranoia can cover important areas. Moreover, these are relatively larger maps and the nature of Omen’s Dark Cover makes him super helpful.

Omen is not an easy Agent to master early on. You should take your time to learn his abilities in order to use him effectively in Valorant.

