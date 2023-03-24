5 best Valorant Agents to duo with Omen

Valorant is a highly popular and engaging tactical first-person shooter game developed by Riot Games. With a range of unique Agents to choose from, each with their own abilities and playstyles, players can create customized teams and compete against others in various game modes.

In Valorant, teamwork is crucial to achieving victory and choosing the right combination of Agents can be the key to success. In this article, we will discuss the top five Valorant Agents that can pair well with Omen, a highly versatile and powerful character with the ability to deceive and outmaneuver enemies.

Best duos with Omen in Valorant

1) Sage

Sage is a supportive Agent with abilities that can complement Omen's playstyle. Her healing abilities and crowd-control skills can keep him alive and allow him to be more aggressive.

Sage's Slow Orb ability can also slow down enemies, making it easier for Omen to catch them off-guard or flank them. Her ultimate ability, Resurrection, can bring Omen back to life if he falls in battle, giving your team a second chance to win the round.

2) Cypher

Cypher is a surveillance Agent with abilities that can provide valuable information to Omen and the team. His Spycam and Trapwire can be used to cover Omen's flanks and watch for enemy movements.

This will allow Omen to be more aggressive and take risks knowing that he has backup from Cypher's abilities. The latter's ultimate ability, Neural Theft, can also reveal the location of all enemies on the map, allowing Omen to plan his attack and ambush them.

3) Killjoy

Killjoy is a defensive Agent with abilities that can help Omen control the battlefield. Her Turret and Alarmbot can watch his back and alert him of any incoming enemies.

Killjoy's Nanoswarm and Lockdown abilities can also be used to force enemies out of cover and into Omen's line of fire. Her ultimate ability, Lockdown, can also prevent enemies from moving or using their abilities, making it easier for Omen and the team to take them out.

4) Breach

Breach is an offensive Agent with abilities that can open up new angles for Omen to attack from. His Flashpoint and Aftershock abilities can be used to blind and damage enemies, allowing Omen to push forward and take them out.

Breach's ultimate power, Rolling Thunder, can also stun and knock down enemies, giving his partner and the team time to move in and take control.

5) Brimstone

Brimstone is a support Agent with abilities that can provide Omen with cover and backup. His Sky Smoke ability can obscure enemies' vision, allowing the latter to move in and take them out without being seen.

Brimstone's Incendiary and Stim Beacon can be used to damage enemies and boost Omen's speed and accuracy. The former's ultimate ability, Orbital Strike, is also effective at dealing massive damage to enemies in a specific area, allowing Omen to get multiple kills at once.

Omen is a great Agent for players looking to control the battlefield with smoke and blinds. However, to truly dominate the battlefield, he needs to be paired with the right Agent.

Sage, Cypher, Killjoy, Breach, and Brimstone are all great options to duo with Omen in Valorant, as they have abilities that can complement his playstyle and make him even more effective in combat.

Whether you prefer to be aggressive or defensive, there is an Agent that can help you achieve victory in Valorant. So, get out there, experiment with different Agent combinations, and choose the duo that suits you best.

