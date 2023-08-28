When does Valorant's new map Sunset release for Mumbai (India) server?

Episode 7 Act 2 of Valorant is set to release for players across the world soon. The update will add a new map called Sunset to the game, based on the city of Los Angeles, which hosted the Champions 2023 tournament. Sunset is the second map to be added to Riot Games’ character-based tactical shooter in 2023, with the first one, Lotus, added earlier this year.

Players might already be seeing many gameplay clips of Valorant’s new map on social media channels, such as Twitter or YouTube. However, the map has not been officially released for the larger playerbase yet. These clips are from creators who get Early Access to try out and create hype around upcoming content.

Moreover, players in different regions get new updates at varying timings. This article will tell you when you can expect to get the upcoming Episode 7 Act 2 update containing Sunset on the Mumbai server.

Valorant's new map, Sunset, will go live at the end of

August on the Mumbai server

Expand Tweet

Sunset will go live on the Mumbai server as soon as the scheduled server maintenance is completed. At the end of every Act, Valorant goes offline for server maintenance. The process will kick off at 2:30 am IST on August 30, 2023, on the Mumbai server.

Server maintenance usually takes around two to four hours. Considering this is a new Act with a new map, as well as a returning map (Breeze) with revamped assets, you can expect the maintenance to be on the long side.

The new update, Patch 7.04, should be available to download around 6 am IST on August 30, 2023.

What to expect from Valorant's new map, Sunset?

According to official trailers and images, the new map in Riot’s tactical shooter will be a straightforward one without any gimmicks. There will be two plant sites along with a large middle area.

Early Access clips suggest that Sunset will have multiple lanes for Attackers and Defenders to explore and contest. The map is a mix of both long sight-lines as well as close-quarter angles.

It is too early to state whether the map is going to be more Attack-sided or Defender-sided. In fact, from preliminary explorations of the map, it appears that both sides will have a similar amount of space available at the start of a round.

What else to expect from Episode 7 Act 2?

Expand Tweet

Other than the new map Sunset, Breeze is also coming back to the competitive pool. Pearl and Fracture are temporarily leaving to make space for them.

Several Agents, most notably Jett, are getting adjustments to their kits. These changes are expected to shake up the gameplay meta in the upcoming months, making way for new strategies.

There will also be a new Battlepass containing four skin themes for the first time in Valorant’s history. All these things combined, Episode 7 Act 2 will be an exciting new phase in the game.