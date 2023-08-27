Valorant to introduce Transition, RetroLA, StickerPop, and RDVR collections in Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 will be out really soon, and a new Battlepass is going to arrive with it. As always, this BP will contain three skin collections featuring four gun cosmetics each, as well as one melee item. This Battlepass will also offer an RDVR item. All the aforementioned items will be available from August 29, 2023, when the upcoming Act's patch is dropped.

The three main skin collections that will be part of Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass are Transition, RetroLA, and StickerPop. The fourth one is called RDVR and will feature a Phantom skin. This article contains all the details about this upcoming BP content.

What weapons will be part of the Valorant's Transition collection?

The Transition collection features the following weapon skins:

Vandal

Bulldog

Stinger

Shorty

Melee

This bundle is based on the colorful nature of Los Angeles, which is the thematic focus of Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass. The Transition collection has four items, one of which has a similar color palette to Gekko, an Initiator Agent. This bundle also features a melee skin. All these items can be unlocked using Radianite Points.

What weapons will be part of the Valorant's RetroLA collection?

The RetroLA collection, most obviously an ode to LA, features the following gun skins:

Bucky

Guardian

Classic

One takeaway from this thematic development is that Riot Games might invest in the local culture of cities that host Champions each year. It's worth noting the 2023 one wrapped up in LA on August 26, 2023. Gekko is also from LA, and the new map this game is getting called Sunset is also based on the city. This suggests more content associated with such cities can present itself in the future.

What weapons will be part of the Valorant's StickerPop collection?

The following guns will get the StickerPop skin:

Odin

Marshal

Spectre

Ghost

This collection has a graffiti-like appearance, which is an ode to the street art and murals found all over Los Angeles. These cosmetics are extremely vibrant and have a positive vibe to them.

What is special about Valorant's RDVR collection?

The RDVR collection is the first time a fourth skin design can be available as part of an Act's Battlepass. The Phantom skin expected to be offered by this inclusion is also unique since it is based on a specific character's kit, tying into Valorant's lore.

The cosmetic has been designed keeping in mind the kind of gun that Deadlock, the latest Sentinel Agent, uses to kill "Radivores." This word was used by Mingxi Zou, game producer at Riot Games, and most likely refers to creatures like the bear shown in Deadlock's launch trailer.

Other than the Battlepass, players will also get access to a new map and a fresh premium skin bundle called Imperium with Valorant Episode 7 Act 2's release.