5 best Valorant team compositions for Gekko

Gekko is the newest Agent in Valorant. He has been available to play in Riot's tactical shooter since the beginning of Episode 6 Act 2 on March 7, 2023. Gekko is an Initiator like Sova, Breach, Skye, KAY/O, and Fade.

Out of the existing Initiators, Gekko is most similar to Skye because his kit allows him to fulfill a wide range of functions on the team without boxing him into a certain niche.

This makes him an interesting pick in the current meta, which had started shifting from the double Initiator meta only recently after the VCT LOCK//IN tournament showed the viability of Skye once again; however, given how powerful Gekko's kit appears to be and how high the skill cap with the new Valorant Agent appears to be now, there might be another shift cooking.

If you are wondering what Agents you should pick to build a team around Gekko, you don’t need to look further than this article.

Five Agent compositions that best complement Gekko in for all maps in Valorant

1) Gekko, Jett, Raze, Omen, Cypher - Split

You will need Duelists with rapid movement abilities to make the most out of Gekko's abilities. No one does this better than Jett with her dash and Raxe with her Blastpacks.

Omen smokes recharge the fastest, and he can place multiple smokes over the course of the round. Considering he might be able to spare one at times to help you get back Globules to reuse Gekko's abilities, especially in the case of Thrash.

Cypher and Gekko don't have much in terms of interaction. He is just the best Sentinel on Split.

2) Gekko, Sova, Jett, Astra, Killjoy - Haven, Pearl, Ascent

Haven, Pearl, and Ascent are all maps that require you to collect a lot of information. No one does this better than Sova. Gekko and the Russian Valorant Agent can have good synergy in combining Dizzy with a Recon Dart to make sure the latter gets scans and so on.

As mentioned above, Jett can use her movement abilities to capitalize on Gekko's crowd control abilities. Astra can also pitch using her Gravity Well or Nova Pulse to make life difficult for the enemy team.

Once again, Killjoy doesn't have much to do with Gekko himself, rather, she is just the best Sentinel on these three Valorant maps. With Gekko, Astra, Sova, and Killjoy on the team, you should ideally never lose a round after getting the Spike down, considering the amount of utility the composition brings.

3) Gekko, KAY/O, Viper, Sage, Chamber - Icebox

This is a somewhat radical shift from the meta composition on the frozen map; however, it can work if you play it this way. Gekko and KAY/O fulfill the role of Duelists and set each other up, while Chamber uses the Operator instead of Jett.

Given that both Gekko and KAY/O have flashes, and Gekko has Wingman who can plant the Spike, the only possible hindrance is the lack of mobility, but given this is Icebox, you will have a lot of elevation to play around with anyway.

Sage and Viper will fulfill their original roles on this Valorant map too well to be exchanged for something else.

4) Gekko, Breach, Brimstone, Raze, Killjoy - Fracture

This is a slightly different spin on the classic Fracture composition, where you compromise on the hard-recon that Fade brings with the soft recon that Gekko's kit offers. Other than that, everything remains pretty much the same.

Another slight change you might notice from the current Valorant meta might be the Killjoy pick over the Cypher on Fracture, but considering how busted her Ultimate is on the B-Site of this map and the fact that there are four Orbs to farm to get the Lockdown multiple times in a half, she should definitely be prioritised as a Sentinel on Fracture.

5) Gekko, Fade, Raze, Omen, Killjoy - Lotus

The Agent meta has not been solidified for the newest map in Valorant, which makes Gekko a prime candidate for it. It has also been seen that new Agents are usually good on the new maps in Valorant.

Omen, Raze and Kiljoy are standard picks for the map based in India. Gekko and Fade add an interesting layer of complexity to the strats you can bring. You can have a wide range of ability combinations with these Agents.

For example, mixing up the Raze Nade and Fade Seize combo with a Dizzy from Gekko, or a Moshpit at the back can multiply the value you get from the utility usage.

Moreover, Lotus has great potential for Gekko as it has many tight corners and wide open spaces that Wingman and Dizzy can thrive in.

