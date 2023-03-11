Valorant Gekko guide: How to use Wingman effectively

Valorant released its Agent 22, Gekko, at the start of Episode 6 Act 2. He is the sixth Initiator-class character in the game, joining the ranks of Sova, Breach, Skye, KAY/O and Fade. His kit consists of abilities that can deal damage, offer crowd control, and gather information for his team.

Gekko uses a host of Pokemon-like creatures to do his work for him. The highlight of his kit is the ability called Wingman, which is quite versatile and has the most personality out of the lot. What makes it really unique though, is its power to plant and defuse the Spike, which is a mechanic not shared by any other skill in the game.

This article will tell you how you can use Wingman to get the most out of him in Valorant.

What can Gekko's Wingman ability do in Valorant?

Wingman is Gekko's Q ability, as per the default keybinds. It functions like Raze's Boombot for the most part, in the way that it travels in a straight path, and gains speed when an enemy comes into its line of sight. Unlike the other, which does damage, Wingman sends a concussive blast in the direction of the enemy that it locks onto that dazes them for 2.5 seconds when it hits.

In addition to this, Wingman can also plant and defuse the spike. To have him plant, Gekko must have the Spike in his Inventory. Once the planting area is in their line of sight, they must equip Wingman and simply point their crosshair at the place they want the Spike to be planted and right-click to send the creature in that direction. To defuse, simply equip Wingman, point to the Spike and right-click.

Tips for using Gekko's Wingman in Valorant

While Wingman might seem like a simple ability to use, the skill ceiling with it is quite high. Doing the following things will set your Wingman-game apart from other Gekkos in Valorant:

1) Use Wingman to clear tight areas

You should try to use Wingman to clear tight corners and enclosed spaces so that you can collect him safely after he turns into the Globule. Sending him out in a wide-open space, for example Mid in Ascent, will not get much value as the five-second timer is not enough to scan the area properly.

2) Try using Wingman multiple times in a round

Gekko's agent-design lets you use most of his abilities multiple times in a round, and that is the primary aspect that lets him outclass the other Initiators in Valorant. As mentioned above, using him in tight spaces will make it easy for you to collect him and use him again.

3) Make sure you and your team back Wingman up as he plants or defuses the Spike

The whole point of having Wingman plant or defuse is to have an additional hand on-board to fight off enemies. Make sure all relevant areas are smoked off and you and your teammates provide the creature with enough cover to get his job done.

Wingman is a really powerful ability and following these tips will help you get the most value out of him in your ranked Valorant games.

