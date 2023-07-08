Valorant guide: Best Deadlock setups and lineups on Pearl

Valorant released its 22nd Agent, Deadlock, on June 27, 2023. She is a Sentinel Agent hailing from Norway and is the fifth member of her class. This unit is a welcome addition to the Sentinel roster since the last character for it was released in November 2021. This class' meta has been relatively stagnant for a while now, with Killjoy reigning supreme after Chamber's fall from grace in Patch 5.12.

Deadlock's utility kit brings some unique mechanics to Valorant. Therefore, it can be confusing for both new and old players to figure out how to use her utility optimally. This guide will tell you how to make the most of Deadlock's skills on Pearl.

How to use Deadlock's Barrier Mesh (E) ability on Pearl in Valorant

When using Deadlock's Barrier Mesh, you should place it in such a way that enemies have to break at least two small orbs — or the main one — to get past it. Doing so will ensure foes use more bullets, leaving them fewer to fire at you.

Here are some of the best Barrier Mesh positions to use while attacking with Valorant's new Sentinel Agent:

A-Flowers

Barrier Mesh position in A-Flower (Image via Riot Games)

A-Link/Art

Barrier Mesh position in A-Link (Image via Riot Games)

A-Secret

Barrier Mesh position in A-Main (Image via Riot Games)

B-Link entrance into B-Site

Barrier Mesh position in B-Link entrance into B-Site (Image via Riot Games)

The best defensive Barrier Mesh on either side of Pearl are as follows:

A-Main

Barrier Mesh position in A-Main (Image via Riot Games)

B-Link Door

Barrier Mesh position in B-Link Entrance (Image via Riot Games)

How to use Deadlock's Sonic Sensor (Q) ability on Pearl in Valorant

The Sonic Sensor works off of detectable sound cues. Place it in areas where enemies are expected to run, shoot, or plant the spike. This way, they will get caught in the stun and become easy targets to shoot down.

Some of the best spots for the ability on Pearl are as follows:

A-Site Default Plant

Sonic Sensor position in A-Site default plant (Image via Riot Games)

A-Link

Sonic Sensor position in A-Link (Image via Riot Games)

A-Hut

Sonic Sensor position in A-Site Hut (Image via Riot Games)

B-Link entrance from mid

Sonic Sensor position in B-Link (Image via Riot Games)

B-Site Default Plant

Sonic Sensor position in B-Site default plant (Image via Riot Games)

B-Site safe Plant

Sonic Sensor position in B-Site safe plant (Image via Riot Games)

B-Site Entry

Sonic Sensor position in B-Site (Image via Riot Games)

How to use Deadlock's GravNet (C) ability on Pearl in Valorant

GravNet is an ability that works similarly to Sage's Slow Orbs. Instead of merely slowing players caught in its AoE, it forces them to crouch. This makes it difficult for them to move out of the way of other damaging utilities or bullets.

You can throw GravNet in the following areas of Pearl to get good value out of it:

A-Site

Attack

Behind Cafe

Dugout

Flowers

Secret

Defense

A-Main

Art

B-Site

Attack

Halls

Screen

Tower

Defense

Ramp

Main

B-Link entrance

How to use Deadlock's Ultimate Annihilation (X) ability on Pearl in Valorant

Deadlock's Ultimate is easy to use. You just have to point and shoot the beam of energy in the direction you want it to go. Just remember that the deflected sphere has to maintain a line of sight with the enemy player, or they won't get caught in the nanowire cocoon.

Is Deadlock good on Pearl in Valorant?

Pearl is a large map with many long and wide corridors. This makes it difficult to find decent spots for Deadlock's utility, especially her Barrier Mesh. Moreover, there being many different elevation changes and stairs in Pearl makes her signature ability behave in wonky ways.

You will be better off using Deadlock on maps like Ascent, Split, and Fracture, which offer some excellent setups for the Norwegian Agent.

Poll : 0 votes