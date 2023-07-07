Valorant guide: Best Deadlock setups and lineups on Ascent

Deadlock, Valorant's latest Agent, is the first Sentinel released since Chamber, who came out in November 2021. She is also the fifth Sentinel to be added to the game's playable characters. Deadlock's addition to the game is expected to move around the Sentinel meta in the game around, considering it has been quite still for a while, with Killjoy outclassing every other member of the class for a while now.

Deadlock came out on June 27 or 28, 2023, depending on where in the world you play Valorant from. Now that more and more players are done unlocking her through the game's new Agent Unlocking Event system, you might be wondering how to play the Norwegian on the different maps. Here is a comprehensive ability-wise guide on how to play her on Ascent.

How can Deadlock's Barrier Mesh (E) ability be used on Ascent in Valorant?

Deadlock's Barrier Mesh works similarly to Sage's Wall. Therefore, your goal should be to place it so that enemies will have to expend as many bullets as possible. This will consume time and leave them with fewer bullets to shoot at you.

On Attack, Deadlock's signature ability can block off important retake areas for enemies. On the A-Site, this includes the following positions:

1) A-Rafters

Barrier Mesh position in A-Rafters (Image via Riot Games)

2) A-Tree

Barrier Mesh position in A-Tree (Image via Riot Games)

On the B-Site, you can block off the entry from the following positions while taking site or in the post-plant situation:

1) Defender spawn

Barrier Mesh position in Defender Spawn (Image via Riot Games)

2) Market

Barrier Mesh Position in Market (Image via Riot Games)

On Defense, where Deadlock's Sentinel utility is most effective, you can use it to create delays in the following locations primarily:

1) B-Main

Barrier Mesh position in B-Main (Image via Riot Games)

2) A-Main

Barrier Mesh position in A-Main (Image via Riot Games)

Since Barrier Mesh performs exceedingly well in very narrow spaces, the entry from Catwalk into A-Tree is also a brilliant spot for the ability.

Barrier Mesh position in A-Tree Entrance (Image via Riot Games)

How can Deadlock's Sonic Sensor (Q) ability be used on Ascent in Valorant?

Sonic Sensor is a unique ability that works based on sound queues. It stays covered until enemies get too close to it. If enemies make a sound in its range, it explodes, stunning people caught in its area of effect (AoE).

Therefore, placing it in areas where you expect people to run around or fire their guns is advisable. Some of the best sites to put it on Ascent are:

1) A-Site entrance

Sonic Sensor position in A-Site entrance (Image via Riot Games)

2) A-Site Switch

Sonic Sensor position in A-Site Switch (Image via Riot Games)

3) A-Tree

Sonic Sensor position in A-Tree (Image via Riot Games)

4) Mid-Pizza

Sonic Sensor position in Mid-Pizza (Image via Riot Games)

5) B-Site Entrance

Sonic Sensor position in B-Site entrance(Image via Riot Games)

6) B-Site Lane

Sonic Sensor position in B-Site Lane (Image via Riot Games)

How can Deadlock's GravNet (Q) ability be used on Ascent in Valorant?

GravNet works similarly to Sage's Slow Orb. While throwing it works, knowing a couple of lineups never hurt anyone.

Here are some easy lineups to set your team up for success while Attacking on Ascent.

1) A-Generator

Crosshair alignment for lineup (Image via Riot Games)

2) B-Site entrance from Defender Spawn

Crosshair alignment for lineup (Image via Riot Games)

How can Deadlock's Ultimate Annihilation (X) ability be used on Ascent in Valorant?

Deadlock's Ultimate is relatively easy to use, like the Ultimates of the other Sentinel Agents in Valorant. Simply point it in the direction you want it to go and shoot. Just be careful of small nooks and edges, which may send it off in a direction you don't want it to go, and you are all set.

If you want help with what Agents to pair with Deadlock on Ascent or any other map in Valorant, check out our guide on best team compositions with her.

