Valorant leaks show new Imperium skin collection

Valorant's upcoming skin collection, supposedly called Imperium, has been leaked on Twitter by several pages covering the game. The images give an early sneak peek into the weapons, variants, visual and sound effects, as well as the speculated price of the collection. The skin is slated to come out on August 29, 2023, with the start of Episode 7 Act 2 in Valorant.

The leaks build on information that was already shared by popular data miner and content creator @ValorLeaks regarding the skin. This article covers all such speculations, as well as the expected price and release date for the upcoming skin collection.

Expected weapons and variants in Valorant's upcoming Imperium skin collection

Leaked images suggest that the new skin collection in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter will feature the following:

Vandal

Operator

Judge

Sheriff

Melee

This will be a good combination of weapons since each of these guns is used to a large extent in the game. It has also been a while since the Judge and Operator got animated skins in the game.

The melee weapon appears to be a dual-wield blade that has fascinating animations while inspecting as well as using the weapon.

The skin will also feature four different variants as per the leaks, which are as follows:

Green (Emerald) - default

Red (Ruby)

White (Pearl)

Black (Obsidian)

All four gun skins, as well as the melee weapon, are projected to be available in each of the four variants. This will give players a large scope for customization.

Expected release date and price of Valorant's upcoming Imperium skin bundle

The Imperium skin is expected to be launched at the start of Episode 7 Act 2. The release date for the same is August 29-30, 2023, depending on where in the world you play the game from.

As soon as the patch for the new Act goes live, you should find this collection in the in-game store. As for the Imperium collection's price, considering it is the first skin collection of a new Act, and on the basis of the leaked images, it will most likely belong to the Exclusive tier of skins.

Exclusive skin bundles cost 8700 VP for the entire bundle. This brings the cost of individual gun skins to 2175 VP and the standard price of the melee to 4350 VP.