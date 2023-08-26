When does Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 begin for all regions?

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly counting down the days. This Act is gearing up to deliver a bunch of game-changing updates that will alter the meta in a massive way. From a new Battlepass to map rotations and a fresh map named "Sunset," players will witness a host of new additions.

Here's a breakdown of what's in store for Valorant enthusiasts and the launch timings for every region.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 start time for all regions

Arriving on August 29, the launch of Episode 7 Act 2 is scheduled to take place at different times across the world. Players can mark their calendars as per the below information:

22:00 BST: For players in the United Kingdom and the surrounding regions, the wait will be over at 10 pm.

For players in the United Kingdom and the surrounding regions, the wait will be over at 10 pm. 05:00 SGT: Singapore will get the update early in the morning.

Singapore will get the update early in the morning. 06:00 KST: For the Koreans, the new Act will open its gates early morning.

For the Koreans, the new Act will open its gates early morning. 18:00 BRT: Players in Latin America will have to wait till evening for the update.

Players in Latin America will have to wait till evening for the update. 17:00 ET: United States players in the Eastern Time zone will get their hands on the new Act's content at 5 pm.

United States players in the Eastern Time zone will get their hands on the new Act's content at 5 pm. 14:00 PT: Those in the Pacific Time zone in the United States won't have to wait much longer after 2 pm.

Those in the Pacific Time zone in the United States won't have to wait much longer after 2 pm. 23:00 CEST: Central European players can join in the fun as the clock strikes this hour.

Central European players can join in the fun as the clock strikes this hour. 2:30 am IST (August 30): Indian servers will be firing up the new Act's content, welcoming it on the dawn of August 30.

Server restart and maintenance: As is customary with such significant updates, the Valorant servers will undergo a restart. During this time, ranked servers will experience a temporary downtime, and the competitive queue will be disabled. This bit of maintenance makes sure the transition to the new update goes off without a hitch.

Episode 7 Act 2 Features: This Act promises an array of features that will undoubtedly captivate players' attention. With the arrival of the fresh Battlepass, you're in for a chance to snag a whole bunch of rewards, including enticing skins, eye-catching player cards, and expressive sprays.

Breeze is making a comeback to the map pool with a few tweaks, which will surely shake up the gameplay. Prepare yourself because the upcoming Sunset map is set to bring a new level of excitement to the game.

As the launch of Episode 7 Act 2 inches closer, players are gearing up for an adrenaline-fueled experience. The global launch times cater to different time zones, ensuring everyone can be part of the excitement from the get-go.

With server maintenance completed, players will be able to enjoy the new updates in Episode 7 Act 2. So, mark those launch times, prepare for the restart, and get ready to embark on another thrilling adventure within the Valorant universe.