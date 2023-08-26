When does Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 begin for all regions?

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly counting down the days. This Act is gearing up to deliver a bunch of game-changing updates that will alter the meta in a massive way. From a new Battlepass to map rotations and a fresh map named "Sunset," players will witness a host of new additions.
Here's a breakdown of what's in store for Valorant enthusiasts and the launch timings for every region.
Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 start time for all regions
Arriving on August 29, the launch of Episode 7 Act 2 is scheduled to take place at different times across the world. Players can mark their calendars as per the below information:
- 22:00 BST: For players in the United Kingdom and the surrounding regions, the wait will be over at 10 pm.
- 05:00 SGT: Singapore will get the update early in the morning.
- 06:00 KST: For the Koreans, the new Act will open its gates early morning.
- 18:00 BRT: Players in Latin America will have to wait till evening for the update.
- 17:00 ET: United States players in the Eastern Time zone will get their hands on the new Act's content at 5 pm.
- 14:00 PT: Those in the Pacific Time zone in the United States won't have to wait much longer after 2 pm.
- 23:00 CEST: Central European players can join in the fun as the clock strikes this hour.
- 2:30 am IST (August 30): Indian servers will be firing up the new Act's content, welcoming it on the dawn of August 30.
Server restart and maintenance: As is customary with such significant updates, the Valorant servers will undergo a restart. During this time, ranked servers will experience a temporary downtime, and the competitive queue will be disabled. This bit of maintenance makes sure the transition to the new update goes off without a hitch.
Episode 7 Act 2 Features: This Act promises an array of features that will undoubtedly captivate players' attention. With the arrival of the fresh Battlepass, you're in for a chance to snag a whole bunch of rewards, including enticing skins, eye-catching player cards, and expressive sprays.
Breeze is making a comeback to the map pool with a few tweaks, which will surely shake up the gameplay. Prepare yourself because the upcoming Sunset map is set to bring a new level of excitement to the game.
As the launch of Episode 7 Act 2 inches closer, players are gearing up for an adrenaline-fueled experience. The global launch times cater to different time zones, ensuring everyone can be part of the excitement from the get-go.
With server maintenance completed, players will be able to enjoy the new updates in Episode 7 Act 2. So, mark those launch times, prepare for the restart, and get ready to embark on another thrilling adventure within the Valorant universe.