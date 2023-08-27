When does Valorant's new map Sunset release for all regions?

Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 is just around the corner. One of the most anticipated aspects of the game's new phase is the arrival of a brand new map - Sunset. This upcoming map is said to be based in Los Angeles, USA, and will be the second one to be added to Valorant in 2023; the first one was Lotus, which came out at the start of Episode 6 Act 1.

Valorant players will be excited at the prospect of playing on a new map as it gives them the opportunity to try out new Agent compositions and strategies. Sunset will arrive at the start of Episode 7 Act 2. However, given the patch timings vary for different regions, it can sometimes be confusing to figure out exactly when to log into the game to play the new map, Sunset. This article has you covered on all regional release dates and times.

Valorant's new map, Sunset, will go live on August 29, 2023

Players will have access to Sunset as soon as they download the patch for Episode 7 Act 2. However, before they can do that, the game will be offline for a couple of hours for server maintenance. The exact time for the scheduled server maintenance in major regions is as follows:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 14:00 PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 14:00 PT. Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 06:00 PT. Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 20:00 PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 20:00 PT. Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 14:00 PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 14:00 PT. Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 06:00 PT. North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

Since this new Act contains a new map, the server downtime is expected to be around 2-4 hours. Players in North America, Brazil, and Latin American servers will have access to the new map in Valorant first, followed by players in Asia. Europe will be the last region to get access to the LA-based map.

What to expect from Sunset map in Valorant?

Sunset is going to be a simple map, with two sites and an open mid. The map will also not have any special gimmicks, such as the doors on Ascent, teleporters on Bind, ziplines on Icebox and Fracture, and so on.

Upon release, Sunset will only be available for Unrated queues and other short game modes. It might even have a separate queue of its own, which Valorant players are not new to. The map is expected to be added to the competitive pool in the next patch cycle, scheduled to arrive on September 12, 2023.

More information on how the map has to be played will be made available when the update is launched, so stay tuned for that.

Breeze will also make a comeback at the start of Episode 7 Act 2. Several changes have been made to the map to make the gameplay more balanced.

A plethora of Agents, including Jett, Astra, Breach, and others, are getting nerfs in the upcoming update. Therefore, it won't be too surprising if the gameplay experience is slightly altered starting from Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2.