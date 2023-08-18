When will Breeze return to Valorant competitive queue?

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 is on the horizon, and the game is set to receive a bunch of map changes to make way for some fresh gameplay. Breeze, one of the most hated maps in the community, was removed from the competitive pool at the start of Episode 6 Act 1, to make way for the new map, Lotus. There haven't been any major map rotations in the game, and Riot Games has been reportedly working on something fun and exciting.

Breeze is Valorant's biggest map in terms of bomb sites and rotations. It was in dire need of some changes to provide a more balanced approach for both attackers and defenders, and Riot is finally bringing it back. A lot of changes have been announced that will help create a new meta for Breeze.

Breeze release date in Valorant Episode 7 Act 2

Riot has made an official announcement via @VALORANT on X, that Breeze will return to the competitive queue at the start of Episode 7 Act 2. It will come back on August 29, 2023.

The changes coming along with its return have also been released, which surprisingly cover the entirety of the map. The major tweaks include Mid, A Main, and A Halls, with some minor changes to A Site and B Site.

One of the sides of Mid Pillar has been blocked with some added platforms to aid movement. As for A Halls and A Main, they have been completely reworked and look like a brand new part of the map. To see all the changes made to Breeze, you can follow this link.

Breeze has always been one of the most difficult maps to play. Riot has thus tried to rework parts it to enable a more balanced gameplay, and also make all the Agents viable.

Which map will Breeze replace when it comes back to Valorant?

Riot has announced that Fracture and Pearl are both going to be removed from the active duty map pool to make way for Breeze. Keeping in mind that Valorant always has seven options in the competitive pool, it can be speculated that the team might be working on a brand new map.

Moreover, we have not gotten a new map since Lotus' release on January 10, 2023, and the upcoming Act just might bring one along with it.

On the contrary, if a new map does not arrive along with Breeze, then the only other one to make a return would be Icebox.