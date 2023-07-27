Best Valorant Initiator for each map in Episode 7

Valorant recently dropped Episode 7, which introduced a new Agent in Deadlock, an exciting game mode, the TDM, and a fresh progression system. The map rotation remains the same as in the previous episode, with Icebox still not added back. Winning on each map requires a good team composition of Duelists, Initiators, Controllers, and Sentinels.

Initiators mainly pack utilities for gathering intel during the early and late game phases. Having an Initiator on your team is an advantage, as you can use the information to strategize well and ensure that your team makes the right move to win the round.

This article will discuss the best Initiator for each map in Episode 7 of Valorant.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Valorant Initiators for each map in Episode 7: Skye and others

1) Ascent - Sova

Ascent was the first map to be introduced in Valorant. It consists of two plant sites, A and B, with areas such as Under Ramps at A Site and Boathouse at B Site to find cover. It also has doors that can be opened or closed at each site with a flip switch. These can be destroyed by bullets or any other utility that causes significant damage.

Sova is the best Initiator on this map as his utility can be used to gain information during the early stage of a round. Using Recon Dart with proper lineups by the attacking side can reveal players holding Mid-Market, A Ramps, or B-Site. You can also use his Owl Drone to clear important corners and get the exact location of the enemy.

Sova players on the defending side usually hold B Site with an Odin to clear players pushing B Main. They can also use his ultimate Hunter's Fury to take out multiple targets simultaneously.

2) Haven - Sova

Haven is one of the classic maps in Valorant, which has existed since the beta phase. It is a large map with three plant sites- A, B, and C. Sova is the best Initiator for Haven map as it allows a lot of experimentation with his utilities and lineups.

Early intel is crucial for removing enemies on this map, where Sova proves helpful. Sova's Recon Bolt can reveal most parts of a site where the enemy team may hold a position. Due to the multiple rooftops in this map, the Recon Bolt is more efficient in tracking an opponent's location during retake or post-plant situations.

The Owl Drone helps clear camping spots like C Garage, C Cubby, and A Short. Shock Bolts with a range of lineups can also be used for post-plant scenarios. His most effective ability is his ultimate Hunter's Fury which can rattle players in spike plant or defuse situations.

3) Split - Breach

One of the maps that have existed since the Valorant beta phase, Split, has undergone many changes in Episode 6 Act 1 of Valorant.

Due to the map's tight corners and lean structure, Breach is the most effective Initiator to play on this map. His Fault Line at B main or A ramps can slow the enemy on their tracks for easy elimination. His flashing ability, known as Flashpoint, can pass through structures and blind an enemy for a long time, making it useful during 1v1 situations.

Breach's Aftershock ability can lure enemies out of tight corners or stall enemies during a spike defusal situation. His Rolling Thunder ultimate is a powerful ability to capture a site.

4) Pearl - Skye and Fade

Pearl, which was introduced in Episode 5 Act 1 of Valorant, is built on the concept of an underwater city. Skye and Fade are the most suitable Initiators for this map.

Skye's Trailblazer can be used to concuss enemies hiding in corners or slow them down while pushing sites. Her utilities, like Guiding Light and Regrowth, can blind enemies on their tracks and heal multiple teammates simultaneously. Her ultimate ability, Seekers, is the most effective as it can track enemies approaching from different locations.

Fade's Haunt ability can be used to get the exact position of the opponent. She can then use her Prowlers to follow the trail and temporarily near sight the detected enemy players. The Prowlers are also helpful while clearing corners or entering mid-doors. Her ultimate ability Nightfall is beneficial for retake situations as it exposes their location, decays their health points, and deafens the hearing.

5) Bind - Breach and Sova

Bind is one of the classic maps in Valorant. This map went through a rework and was rereleased in Episode 6, Act 3 of Valorant. The map has two plant sites with teleporters at each location, allowing quick rotation for attackers and defenders. Initiator agents like Breach and Sova are most suitable for the Bind map.

Due to the map's tight corridors and choke spots, Breach's abilities are most efficient. His abilities, like Flashpoint and Fault Line, can disrupt opponent players in tight spaces, and his ultimate Rolling Thunder is useful for site entry and retakes.

Sova's recon and shock bolts are useful for scouting and eliminating enemies holding corner positions. His ultimate Hunter's Fury is powerful enough to handle post-plant scenarios.

6) Fracture - Breach

Fracture was added to Valorant in Episode 3 Act 2. It is one of the trickiest maps in Valorant, as the Attacking team can push from two spawn sides. Breach is the best pick as an Initiator in this map.

While attacking, Breach's Fault Line ability can stun enemies using Operator or any other long-range weapon on both A and B main. This gives attackers an advantage to kill the enemy defender quickly.

On defense, you can use the Fault Line effectively from A Rope to A Hall to slow down the attacker's team and get a few kills, turning the round in your favor. His other abilities, like Flash Point and AfterShock, are also helpful when used in default spike plant areas compelling the enemies to make a mistake. His ultimate ability Rolling Thunder is powerful for site control and retake situations.

7) Lotus - Skye and Sova

Lotus is the latest map in the game. Released in Episode 6, Act 1 of Valorant, this map has three plant sites and is as large as Haven. However, it has a lot of tricky corners where enemies can camp and plenty of passages for players to lurk. So, the best Initiators to use on this map are Skye and Sova.

Skye's Guiding Light can flash an enemy for a long time, and her Trailblazer can help clear corners in Lotus. Her ultimate ability, Seekers, can help track lurkers.

Sova's Recon Bolt can help the team locate enemy positions accurately, and his Owl Drone and Shock Bolts can be used to clear corners in the map. Hunter's Fury can delay spike plants or disrupt enemies during spike defusal.

It is important to note that the selection of Agents in a Valorant match depends on the team composition. Different teams may have other preferences for Initiators on a given map based on their strategies.