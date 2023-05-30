5 Valorant Agents that perform well on Haven

Valorant has quickly risen to become one of the most popular online multiplayer FPS games in the gaming industry. After its release three years ago, it has gained a massive following and established itself as a prominent title in the competitive esports scene. It provides multiple unique maps and fun gameplay with satisfying gunplay. Valorant's vast roster of characters also allows players to create some very interesting compositions that can alter the course of a match.

Haven was introduced with the beta release of Valorant. The map was the first to feature three sites for the spike to be planted in, unlike the traditional two sites in other FPS games.

Haven is one of the few Valorant maps that has always been balanced, so it hasn't received any major changes. The three-site structure of Haven allows players to experiment a lot more with their team compositions. However, it is generally considered to be an attack-sided map that rewards aggressive playstyles. There are multiple Agents that are great on Haven, and here is a list of five such Agents.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 Valorant Agents that work flawlessly on Haven

1) Jett

Jett is the poster girl for Valorant and is easily the most popular Agent in the game. She falls under the Duelist category of Agents whose main duty is to get first blood and create space for teammates to enter a site.

Ever since Chamber's nerf, Jett has made a triumphant return to the meta, and she is now amongst the top picked Agents in Valorant, both in casual and pro matches. She is also the best Duelist pick for Haven.

Haven has a good balance of verticality that lets Jett use her abilities to take multiple off angles and get a quick first blood, putting her team at an easy advantage. For example, Jett can easily use her Updraft ability to get on top of the box and secure a quick kill on Mid Window. Every site allows for this type of off-angle Operator kill, making Jett a primary pick for Haven.

2) Killjoy

Killjoy was released in August 2020 with patch 1.05. She hails from Germany and falls under the Sentinel category of Valorant's Agents.

Killjoy is an extremely crucial Agent for a map like Haven since her abilities allow her to anchor an entire site by herself. Due to Haven having three sites, players tend to quickly rotate to other sites to plant the spike. In situations like these, Killjoy can be used to stall the enemy's entry into a site. For example, if the enemy decides to attack the C Site, Killjoy can stall them with her Turret at C Long and use her Alarmbot alongside Nanoswarms in C Garage.

Killjoy's utility also works on the attacking side, with her Turret playing an important role in watching flanks and her Nanoswarms being used in post-plant scenarios. Many players have come up with cool Nanoswarm lineups that help secure crucial rounds for their teams.

3) Sova

Sova has been in the game ever since the beta phase of Valorant and falls under the Initiator category of Valorant Agents. His abilities allow his team to obtain information regarding enemy locations on the map.

Sova has been a part of Haven team compositions for a very long time and still continues to be one of the most impactful Agents on the map. In a strategic game like Valorant, gathering and utilizing information is vital, especially on large maps like Haven. Sova can quickly use his Recon Bolt to ping the locations of enemies, and his Owl Drone can be extremely useful during retake situations or while executing on a site.

Sova's Shock Bolts used to be a great post-plant utility, but ever since the damage nerf, it has been less effective. He can also use his ultimate, Hunter's Fury, for post-plant as well as to initiate entry. For example, while attacking on the C Site, Sova can first send his Recon Bolt to the back of C Site or use his Own Drone to check for enemies, and if they get pinged, he can ult them to get a quick kill or at least ensure safe passage for his teammates by pushing enemies out of the site.

4) Breach

Breach has also existed in Valorant ever since the beta phase, making him one of the original Agents featured in the game. He falls under the Initiator category of Valorant's Agents. His abilities allow him to stun or blind enemies, and his team can use these opportunities to get some quick kills or an early player advantage.

Having an Agent like Breach in your team composition allows the Duelist to be a lot more aggressive. His abilities can complement your attacking strategy on maps like Haven, which is known for favoring attackers. For example, while executing on the A Site, Breach can use his Fault line on A Long to stun the potential enemy Operator, which will allow the team to take control of A Long. He can then use his Aftershock and the greenboxes of the A Site to push and even cause some damage to enemies hiding behind them. His Flashpoint can be used to enter the site and get a quick kill on enemies who might be blinded.

Breach's ultimate, Rolling Thunder, is also very useful for entering as it stuns enemies in the entire site. It can also be used as a post-plant utility to push enemies off the spike while defusing.

5) Astra

Astra was released in March 2021 with Patch 2.04 and falls under the Controller category of Valorant's Agents. Astra's abilities allow for her to block sight lines with her smokes and also stun enemies if required, making her a mix between an Initiator and a Controller.

Astra used to be one of the top Controller picks in Valorant, but ever since her nerfs, she has found herself getting picked on only certain maps. Astra has the ability to use her smokes without having a restricted range, unlike Brimstone and Omen. This allows her to lurk into many spots without the enemy realizing she's there.

Astra's smokes, combined with her abilities, can be extremely useful in entering a site. For example, while attacking the C Site, Astra can smoke off C Link and Garage. She can then use her Nova Pulse to concuss an enemy potentially hiding in the back site or in the corner behind the box.

Astra's abilities allow her to stall enemy entry into a site, similar to Killjoy, making her a hybrid between a Controller and Sentinel. Her ultimate ability, Cosmic Divide, is particularly effective in facilitating easier entry for attackers and aiding defenders in retaking a site.

