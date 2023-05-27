5 best Valorant team compositions for Astra

Valorant enjoyed a rapid ascent as the gaming industry's leading e-sports title, thanks to its unique ability-based gameplay and an extensive list of agents to pick from. As the title gained popularity in the gaming world, the developers were under pressure to make it as balanced as possible. As a result, various changes are frequently implemented to make every element flawless, from weapons to agents to tiny quality-of-life tweaks.

Astra is one of the agents who dominated the competitive scenario since her powers were overpowering and could've been employed in any situation. As a result, in Episode 4 Act 2, she was significantly nerfed. However, she is still an excellent choice, and with the right team composition, her abilities can be fully utilized.

Five splendid Agent compositions to complement Astra in Valorant

Astra belongs to the Controller category, which is essential in any Valorant match. She excels at dominating the battlefield with her smokes, as she can smoke off specific angles when assaulting and blocking off entry points while defending.

Astra uses the power of the cosmos to activate stars that produce Nova Pulse, Gravity Well, Nebula, and Cosmic Divide. She can influence the game's momentum and advance the team to victory, where she can employ her abilities while post-plant and retaking the site.

1) Astra + Raze + Killjoy + Sova + Reyna

This team composition in Valorant is viable in most maps, as the strategy here will be simple and can be implemented in every scenario.

Offense: Astra can put her stars and use Nebula to block angles while Sova reveals the site, allowing the dualists - Reyna and Raze, to advance further into the location. She can even employ Gravity Well to get rid of awkward angles. The post-plant situation becomes incredibly favorable with Astra and Killjoy, as KJ's Nanoswarms and Astra's Gravity Well will never allow foes to defuse the spike.

Defense: Astra's smoke and pulling abilities make it very tough to rush in site, giving teammates adequate time to protect a site. If enemies press sites forcefully, Astra's Gravity Well and Raze's nade, when perfectly synchronized, can deal significant damage to the opposing team in Valorant.

2) Astra + Jett + Fade + Chamber + Neon

This combination in Valorant is designed for aggressive players. It has to be done quickly and can even give you an early advantage.

Offense: While attacking, Fade can use her revealing ability and send out Prowlers to clear out tight angles. At the same time, Astra blocks off openings and uses her pulling ability where enemies got revealed. Jett and Neon, with their fast pace, can rush into the site to swiftly take it over. After planting, Astra can play outside, assisting the team with her abilities. Chamber, on the other hand, will be responsible for backstabs and holding tight angles.

Defense: You will be able to stall foes for a longer period of time with Astra, Chamber, and Fade. Even if the enemy side manages to take over the site, recapturing will be quite simple. Astra can stun and pull tight angles, while Fade dispatches her prowlers to disclose enemy whereabouts, and Neon and Jett can use their skills to enter the enemy zone and take them out.

3) Astra + Raze + Cypher + Jett + Gekko

This composition in Valorant will allow players to evaluate the match situation and seize opportunities as they arise.

Offense: Astra blocks the enemy's line of sight, Gekko can send his Dizzy to blind enemies and reveal their location. At the same moment, Raze sends her boombot to clear out angles allowing Jett to enter the site, and Cypher will be responsible for keeping an eye on backstab and laying traps to prevent the opposition team from retaking the site.

Defense: With Astra and Cypher on your side, the opposing side will have a tiny chance to rush the site. They can delay enemy push for a longer time allowing teammates to gather around. Astra and Raze should play on the same site, and when enemies try to push inside, the former's Gravity Well, along with the latter's nade, can inflict high damage. Retaking will also be easy with Gekko on your side in Valorant.

4) Astra + Breach + Reyna + Killjoy + Jett

This team composition in Valorant is balanced and will provide a favorable outcome if perfectly executed.

Offense: You will have four flashes on your team, which will let you easily access a site. With Astra's smoke covering off angles, Jett can surge into the site and get some early picks. Even after the plant, Astra, Breach, and KJ can easily prevent the opposing squad from defusing without endangering themselves.

Defense: Astra and Killjoy will be crucial in preventing the opposition squad from advancing. The former's smoke, pull, and stun powers will prevent the other side from entering the site, but the latter can utilize her abilities to damage the advancing foes. The team can even be employed to retake the site, but it must play in unison.

5) Astra + Sova + Viper + Cypher + Reyna

This team composition in Valorant is more about controlling the battlefield. You can swiftly take control of the site by blocking every corner of the site.

Offense: Astra and Viper will take the role of eliminating the field of view of the opposing team, while Sova will inspect the site with his Recon Bolt and drone. Furthermore, Reyna can use her flashes to invade the site and take control. The controller will later command the site, and users with Viper line-ups can play far away from the site and keep the enemies from defusing the spike.

Defense: With two controllers, Viper and Astra, on your side, the other team will be unable to find an opening, and they will be forced to push off smokes. So, during that time, Viper and Astra can use abilities such as Gravity Pull and Snake Bite to deal damage to foes. Meanwhile, Sova can recon the place and easily regain control. Furthermore, if the opponent tries to sneak in a site, Cypher may always keep an eye out for it.

