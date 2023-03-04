5 best Valorant Agents to duo with Reyna

Valorant is Riot Games’ ever-successful, and incredibly popular first-person shooter. The game has seven maps in rotation and an ever-eventful multiplayer environment. Valorant provides playable characters known as Agents from every corner of the world, and Reyna is undeniably one of the most popular in the community.

Hailing from Mexico, Reyna plays as a Duelist, meaning she is at the heart of combat - picking fights and clearing the site for entry. This character depends greatly on mechanical skill, as the most vital of her abilities are only usable after scoring a kill. Reyna was designed for players who prefer to rely on aim and game-sense rather than the abilities in an Agent’s kit.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Skye, KAY/O, and 3 more elite picks to pair with Reyna in Valorant

The essence of this Agent’s kit means that players need to be exceptionally gifted mechanically, otherwise they will definitely need some sort of support from their team.

As such, it is always a good idea to pair an Agent who operates commanding utilities with her. These can work with Reyna and play around each other to secure kills easily.

1) Skye

With Skye being an Initiator and Reyna being a Duelist, there's not much that can go wrong here. Using the former's stunning entry abilities, such as her Guiding Light flash or her seeking Trailblazer, she can blind and distract enemies long enough for Reyna to move in and secure a couple of kills every round.

Skye’s abilities are incredibly versatile, which means that every attack has the prospect of being different, leaving your enemies guessing as to where your duo will strike next. Using these chances in Valorant smartly and remembering to switch up your Skye and Reyna plays will guarantee more victories.

2) KAY/O

The two agents complement each other because they are two sides of the same coin. KAY/O, if utilized properly, will render your enemy’s abilities useless, which means that it will create an even playing field for Reyna. It may even put her at an advantage, as she will still be able to use her health-regeneration abilities.

KAY/O also has his Flash/Drive, a pop-flash skill that is perfect for catching opponents off guard. If paired along with his Frag/Ment grenade ability, it can provide a few perfect opportunities during your Valorant match to catch enemies off guard, allowing a Reyna player to easily pick them off. Nonetheless, don’t forget that these KAY/O abilities affect teammates as well, so time your plays well.

3) Fade

Yes, the Initiator-Duelist in Valorant pairing is a strong one, and another one joins the list. With Fade’s insane info-gathering prowess as well as her sheer ability to annoy the opposing team, she is a perfect fit for creating space and distracting enemies for Reyna. With Fade’s bombardment of utility onto a site, your opponents will barely have the time to deal with a skilled Reyna player.

Using her Prowlers, Haunts, and even her Ultimate, she is an excellent Initiator, adept at digging out information and enemy positions. With all the data at Reyna’s behest, she might as well be unstoppable - conditional on the actual player’s mechanical skill of course. Fade’s abilities do not really affect teammates, so use them frequently and do not be afraid to experiment.

4) Viper

Viper is a more situational pick for this list as her combo with Reyna cannot be used on every map. But when it can be used, it’s very near impossible to beat.

As Viper’s kit employs Decay - in which any enemy player walking into her Poison Cloud or her Toxic Screen will slowly have their health depleted, regained only after a certain time after leaving its effect of radius. This means easy picks for the Reyna playing around her smokes and wall.

Moving smartly in Viper’s utility will be the key for you as a Duelist. As this requires a certain level of awareness and game-sense, this pair might not be the easiest for everybody. However, with some elementary practice, you can use Viper’s kit as Reyna to your great advantage. Using her walls and smoke as one-ways on certain Valorant maps also work to your team’s significant advantage.

5) Raze

This might feel like a wildcard entry, but it is a good fit, especially for a dual Duelist setup. This Valorant Agent is quite literally explosive in her entries into the site, clearing space and distracting enemies. This leaves immense room for Reyna to clean up after and secure the deciding frags for her team.

A perfect burst of energy and intensity, this Duelist combo will surely take hold of a site in an instant. This will relieve pressure on your team and will make planting situations way easier.

Do be cautious as having two Duelists means losing out on important utility sometimes. This composition also should be situational and only be deployed in a Valorant match if both players are confident in playing around each other.

Reyna and Raze, Valorant's best dualist combo? (Image via Sportskeeda)

These five Valorant agents have incredible synergy with Reyna when used correctly, and will almost always guarantee in site takes or retakes. Communication and timing, however, are key. So do not rush into the site brazenly, expecting your duo to know what to do and when.

As Reyna is a mechanical agent, she is technically very versatile. So, over time and with practice, you can learn to play her around any Agent and not just these five characters.

