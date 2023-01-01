5 best Valorant Agents for beginners in 2023

Valorant is sure to gain new players with 2023. With newcomers beginning their journey this year, it can prove to be overwhelming as they will be working with so many characters and their abilities.

As of now, the roster has a total of 20 Agents, and the list is likely grow with Episode 6 set to make its debut this year.

Newcomers must get a hold of specific Agents that provide a fairly easy kit to master and can also prove to be impactful in a match. Moreover, the choice must also contribute to the team's lineup. These are the defining factors that will help a beginner learn the ropes in 2023.

This article will list five of the best Agents that newcomers should pick for their journey.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion

5 easy Valorant characters for beginners to learn the game in 2023, ranked

5) Brimstone

Brimstone is the easiest to learn Controller in Valorant. With three smokes and a Stim Beacon, he can aid his team not only in covering enemy lines of sight, but also during gunfights and traversals on large maps. His molly also gives him the edge at times.

Beginners will not have to learn a lot aside from maps as they smoke crucial areas for their team. Brimstone can also be played in a passive way compared to other Controllers like Viper and Omen, where players will have to be much more aware of their utility. He is definitely an Agent that players must pick as a beginner.

4) Reyna

Reyna offers a simple kit for a Duelist that any player can learn. Her utility is not as complex or movement-based as some of her fellow mates such as Raze and Neon. She also offers players a chance to get away after a kill without taking damage with her Dismiss ability.

Her Empress Ultimate is also quite strong for new players as they constantly overheal and get a recoil buff. With the recent buffs made to her Leer flash, she has become a deadly force to be reckoned with. Since it is impossible for her to flash her own teammates, she is an even better pick at the lower ranks.

3) KAY/O

Anyone coming from a CS:GO background will be able to make good use of KAY/O in Valorant. Basically a full-kit Agent with flashes, mollies, and a recon ability, he is definitely the easiest Initiator and can provide a lot for his team.

Even if a beginner fails to frag out, they can still trust the ZERO/point knife to detect opponents and suppress them. This gives players an edge in combat as enemies won't be able to use additional utility in a fight. The NULL/cmd Ultimate can also offer a huge advantage during crucial moments in a round.

2) Killjoy

Killjoy offers a kit with a lot of flexibility that a newcomer can make use of. Her Nanoswarm grenades and Alarmbot can be paired to deny plants and small areas as a defender. She is also the perfect flank-watch for beginners, adding a lot of value to the team.

Although Cypher can be a pretty easy-to-play Sentinel, lower-level players often use his Trapwires incorrectly. On the other hand, all they have to do with Killjoy is put her Turret or Alarmbot down in a place where they'll have a good impact in the round.

1) Sage

Sage is arguably Valorant's easiest-to-play Agent so far as her kit offers a set of basic utilities that have little-to-no complexity. She is a healer who can change the course of a round with her heals and the Resurrection Ultimate.

The ability to revive a teammate from the dead is a great benefit to have. Her kit also includes items like the Barrier and Slow Orbs that are great pieces of utilities to have while trying to delay an enemy's push. While Sage can be a bit difficult to master in Valorant's higher-tier lobbies, beginners can pick her up and use most of her abilities with ease.

Newcomers can surely pick the aforementioned Agents in 2023 to learn the basics of the game as they define their respective classes in Valorant. Additions of new characters in the future, however, may affect this list.

