5 best Valorant Agents to duo with Cypher

Cypher is back on the Sentinels crown after Valorant introduced various nerfs to Chamber's kit a few acts ago. The Sentinel Agent is often picked on many maps, and some teams also like pairing Cypher with Killjoy to run a double Sentinel setup. The Moroccan Sentinel excels at holding a site with his flexible Spycam and Trapwires that are not limited by range.

When it comes to synergy, Valorant players can pair Cypher with a plethora of Agents. Cypher is an excellent trap setter and can use help from Agents across all classes to make uncommon plays while holding off a site. Certain Agents can also buff Cypher's ability on the attacking side.

This article will list five Valorant Agents who complement Cypher.

5 Agents to pair with Cypher in Valorant

1) Breach

With the quickest wind-up time for his Flashpoint, Breach is a great pick to go with Cypher on most occasions. The Swedish Initiator can synergize well with the Trapwires and can either stun or flash opponents, giving Cypher the perfect window to pick a frag.

Breach can also prove to be a good post-plant Agent when paired with Cypher's Spycam as the Initiator can use his utility depending on the information received by Cypher's camera. They are an excellent pair in both attacking and defending halves.

2) Sova

Sova is an excellent recon character to pair with Cypher. His Recon Dart and Owl Drone can help Cypher move his setup quickly once information on enemy rotations is relayed to the team. Moreover, the Spycam can also be paired with Sova's Hunter's Fury Ultimate in post-plant situations.

Almost all of Sova's utilities can synergize with Cypher's setups given that both Agents are communicating in competitive matchmaking. Players can also use the duo's aggressiveness on defense to help the Duelists get first picks.

3) Brimstone

Brimstone is a great pick to have with Cypher on board. Not only can his fast smoke capitalize on the enemy's vision when detected by the Spycam, Brimstone can also deploy them when an enemy is caught by a Trapwire on-site.

The pair also shine on the post-plant spot with Brimstone's Molly lineup. Brimstone can also use his Ultimate based on the information Cypher's Neural Theft delivers.

2) Skye

While any intel Agent with a flashing ability can aid Cypher in battle, Skye excels at quickly capitalizing on her prey when paired with Cypher. Skye's Guiding Light flashes are perfect when it comes to neutralizing an execution already hampered by Cypher's Trapwires.

The Valorant duo can also go aggressive on enemies by using Spycam alongside Skye's Trailblazer. Not only can Skye's Tasmanian Tiger hunt down enemies, the Spycam can tag them for the entire team to know.

1) Killjoy

Although Killjoy also comes on the list as a Sentinel, her abilities can greatly benefit Cypher's kit in Valorant. A double Sentinel meta is often slept over by many teams, however, a Cypher paired with Killjoy can greatly benefit the team on defense as well as flank watch.

The post-plant can also become strong as the duo can block out almost every retake point using their Trapwire and Sentry bots. Moreover, the duo can also block out two sites on defense by committing all their utilities to each bomb site. This particularly makes them a strong force to be reckoned with. The duo can further be enhanced by adding in an intel Agent such as Sova, Fade, or even Skye.

The aforementioned Agents can be incorporated into a Valorant meta with Cypher on board. These characters not only boost Cypher's kit but also make his job of trapping enemies or gathering intel throughout a map much easier.

