5 best Valorant team compositions for Neon

Neon is the speedster Duelist in Valorant, hailing all the way from the Philippines. She was released in January 2022 in Episode 4, Act 1. Neon's abilities enable her to move rapidly and infiltrate a site quickly, taking opponents by surprise.

In addition to her infiltration capabilities, Neon's abilities enable her to swiftly rotate from one location to another on the map, supporting her team as needed. The best way to have an impact with Neon is to master her movement. Next to Raze, Neon is considered one of the more challenging Duelists to master in Valorant.

Neon has received slight nerfs and buffs in Valorant ranging from her ultimate damage decrease and her Fast Lane damage being entirely removed, both casual and pro players have still found ways to make Neon work in a proper team composition. Below is a list of the five best team compositions for Neon in Valorant.

5 Agent compositions that are effective for Neon in Valorant

1) Neon, Killjoy, Skye, Viper, Omen

This team composition is very useful for the latest Valorant map, Lotus. Neon comes in very handy on Lotus as it is a map with three sites, allowing her to catch enemies by surprise with her quick rotations.

Lotus is an attack-sided map which means it expects teams to be a little aggressive. Skye can allow Neon to achieve that. For example, while going to the A Site, the Skye can blind enemies that may have pushed into Rubble, allowing Neon to quickly stun them with her Relay Bolt and kill them.

Another neat little set piece that Neon can do on the A-Main is with the help of Omen on the defensive side. Once enemies are spotted in A Root, the Omen can throw his Paranoia from A Link to A-Root, blinding enemies. Neon can then double down by stunning these enemies and get kills easily. Viper's Snakebites can also be combined with Neon's Relay Bolt to damage or even kill stunned enemies.

2) Neon, Killjoy, Breach, Skye, Omen

This team composition will be helpful for the Valorant map, Haven. Like Lotus, Haven is also a map with three sites, meaning that Neon can capitalize on quick rotations during the match. Having a double Initiator composition makes the Neon much more aggressive on the attack-sided map.

For example, while attacking the A Site, Breach can use his Fault Line on A Long to potentially stun the Operator player allowing Neon to push up. The Skye can then flash the enemies into A Site allowing the Neon to push up into the site and get kills.

During this, the Omen can also contribute with his Paranoia by using it from a corner in A-long to A Sewers and A Site. This will stall for the team to push into Sewers and clear that part of the map while Neon is taking other Duels in the A Site.

3) Neon, Raze, Breach, Viper, Killjoy

This team composition is useful for the Valorant's most unique map, Fracture. Having a double Duelist composition means complete chaos for the enemy team. Fracture was among the first maps where Neon was first used in pro matches.

Breach will mainly set up a lot of kills for the Neon in this composition. For example, on the defensive half of Fracture, Breach can stun enemies from A Rope to A Hall, allowing Neon to push them and easily get kills. The Raze can double down in this play by throwing her Paintshells from A Door into A Hall.

Viper and Killjoy can contribute their utility with Neon's to make for more effective kills. This can be done with a combo of Snakebites or Nanoswarms and Relay Bolt to cause great damage to the enemy leading to even kills without having to take a gunfight.

4) Neon, Astra, Fade, KAY/O, Killjoy

This team composition is best suited for the Valorant map, Pearl. Having Fade and KAY/O allows Neon to catch enemies off-guard. However, this Initiator duo might not allow aggression like Breach and Skye.

A simple execution can be done on the A Site. Fade can use her Prowlers to clear A Site or potentially cause near-sight to enemies, while the KAY/O can use his ZERO/POINT to suppress the enemy's abilities. These will allow Neon to push into the site, get kills and put her team in a player advantage.

KAY/Os ultimate NULL/CMD can also complement this execute type on Pearl. Astra can help by concussing tricky little corners and smoking sight lines on the site.

5) Neon, Killjoy, KAY/O, Breach, Astra

This team composition is used for the map, Split. While Neon might be the first Duelist choice on Split, she can definitely be impactful with the right amount of utility support.

Being a heavily defender-sided map, Split will require a lot of utility to reach the site. A play that can be done to have central control is by letting the Breach stun B tower from Mid Bottom while the Astra smokes off Mid Vent. Using her Relay Bolt, the Neon can push further into Mid Mail. This allows her team to further push into B Tower and make their way into the B Site.

