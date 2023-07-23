10 Valorant abilities you are probably using wrong

Valorant's diverse agents come equipped with unique abilities that can be game-changers when used effectively. However, many players often misuse these abilities, leading to missed opportunities and lost rounds. Knowing when and how to use them makes all the difference in a clutch situation in Riot Games' tactical shooter.

In this article, we highlight 10 abilities that players commonly use incorrectly and provide tips on maximizing their potential to win more rounds and rank up.

Using Valorant abilities effectively

1. Gekko's Blind: Proper placement for information

Gekko's Blind, also known as Dizzy, is a valuable ability for gathering information and blinding enemies in Valorant. However, players often throw it high and far, making it difficult to retrieve and reuse it efficiently.

Instead, try throwing Dizzy straight upward in areas where you can still observe enemies, such as next to a switch on a site or B-link on Pearl. This way, you can easily pick it up and use it multiple times throughout the round.

2. Sova's Recon Bolt: Effective corner clearing

When using Sova's Recon Bolt, players perform unnecessary 360 maneuvers to clear corners. To do so efficiently, fly the drone upwards and max range while looking downwards. This technique provides a wider view of both left and right sides, allowing you to clear close corners without risking your drone's safety.

3. Killjoy's Turret: Avoiding advanced angles

Killjoy's Turret is an excellent tool for gathering information on enemies. However, players often position themselves ahead of the turret, exposing themselves to enemies before the turret can detect them. Instead, play behind it and peek off its contact or recall it before pushing, ensuring it remains a valuable tool for your team.

4. Raze's Paint Shells: Optimal usage for maximum impact

Raze's Paint Shells, her grenade ability, is a powerful utility that players use randomly at the start of rounds. To maximize its impact, use Paint Shells to punish enemies who put themselves in enclosed spaces. Catching grouped enemies with Paint Shells can lead to easy kills or significant damage in Valorant.

5. Neon's Relay Bolt: Follow up and finish off

Neon's Relay Bolt, also known as her Stun, is an excellent tool for stunning and finishing off enemies. However, players often use it without following up, minimizing its impact. Use Relay Bolt when you or your teammates are ready to capitalize on the stunned opponents, ensuring the ability leads to securing kills and site control.

6. Gekko's Wingman: Prioritize area clearing

Gekko's Wingman can function as a drone to clear areas or as a tool to plant the Spike. Prioritize using Wingman to clear angles and gain space before attempting to plant the Spike. Clearing areas with Wingman provides more value and creates better opportunities for successful plant plays in Valorant.

7. Phoenix's Blaze: Space creation and sight line control

Phoenix's Blaze ability, his wall, is often reserved solely for healing. However, it can be a powerful tool for space creation and breaking sight lines. Use Blaze to get fast entries on bomb sites and temporarily block the defender's line of sight. This can provide your team with opportunities to pick off enemies and gain control of the site.

8. Yoru's Dimensional Drift: Team utility and recon

Yoru's ultimate, Dimensional Drift, is not just for individual play and outplay. It's a powerful reconnaissance tool that can clear entire sites and provide valuable information on defender positions. Use Dimensional Drift to scout and disrupt enemies, making it easier for your team to follow up with successful engagements in Valorant.

9. Skye's Seekers: Mid-round decision making

Skye's Seekers are best utilized for mid-round decision-making. Instead of deploying them at the start or end of the round, use Seekers when you need the information to make crucial decisions in 3v3 play or similar situations. Understanding enemy positions can help you rotate or take advantage of a weak site for an easier push.

10. Sage's Healing Orb: Prioritize team healing

Sage's Healing Orb can heal teammates up to 100 HP but only 30 HP for herself. As Sage, prioritize healing your teammates over yourself to keep them healthier and able to sustain more damage in fights. This can make a significant difference in team survivability during crucial engagements.

By understanding the optimal uses of each agent's abilities, you can enhance your effectiveness in matches and contribute to your team's success in Valorant. Remember to practice and experiment to find the best strategies that suit your playstyle. Good luck, and may your abilities lead you to victory in Valorant!