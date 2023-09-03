Valorant Sunset tier list: All Sentinels ranked from best to worst

Valorant is a free-to-play tactical shooter by Riot Games that presents a battlefield where the choice of Agents can tip the scales of victory. With its maze-like layout and countless intricacies, Sunset is the latest map that beckons players to conquer it. Dominating this map demands more than just a trigger finger. It calls for a deep understanding of Agent abilities and roles.

In this comprehensive analysis, we set our sights on the latest addition to Valorant's map rotation, Sunset, ranking the five Sentinels and exploring their effectiveness within the context of this unique map.

Ranking Valorant Sentinels on Sunset

From Cypher's uncanny knack for gathering flawless intel to Killjoy's unbreakable defense, each Sentinel brings a distinctive flair to the battlefield. Whether you're a Valorant veteran seeking to refine your tactics or a beginner eager to grasp the intricate dance between maps and Agents, read on to acquire the tactical edge on Valorant's newest map.

1) Cypher: The unstoppable intel gatherer

When the sun dips below the horizon on Sunset, Cypher takes center stage as the preeminent Sentinel. His mastery of gathering invaluable intelligence through his camera, coupled with the prospect of camera placement exploits, makes him a game-changer on this map.

With meticulous camera placements, Cypher orchestrates the ebb and flow of information across the map, compelling foes to face him or risk wandering into a planned crossfire. Should the camera placement exploits remain untouched, Cypher undoubtedly reigns supreme on Sunset.

2) Killjoy: A stalwart in defense

Killjoy emerges as a formidable choice, especially when anchoring the defense. Her toolkit is brimming with potent devices, including the turret and Nano Swarms that act as a deterrent to would-be invaders.

Her pièce de résistance, the Lockdown ability, can prove devastating when positioned with precision, coercing attackers into retreat or succumbing to detainment. While she might not replicate Cypher's prowess, Killjoy remains an undeniably robust pick.

3) Sage: Versatile but not outstanding

Sage's versatility still finds relevance on Sunset, especially in lower-ranked skirmishes. Her iconic wall can be wielded as a tool for both territorial control and site division, while her slow orbs offer a blend of area denial and slow.

However, numerous modifications have somewhat dimmed Sage's luster in recent times, rendering her impact on the current Sentinel meta less pronounced compared to her peers.

4) Chamber: Creative but unreliable

Amidst the twilight on Sunset, Chamber emerges as the harbinger of inventive possibilities. His Rendezvous abilities, entwined with teleportation prowess, unveil avenues to surprise adversaries and manipulate crucial map territories.

Yet, Chamber's strength lies in unpredictability, which inadvertently makes him a less dependable choice in the grand Sentinel ensemble. Those who seek innovative strategies may find themselves drawn to Chamber, but he does not stand as a top-tier Sentinel. His effectiveness largely depends on the aiming skills of the player and that too can be ruined by effective utility usage by the opponents.

5) Deadlock: Limited utility

Deadlock brings her own brand of situational utility to the Sunset stage, particularly with her Barrier Mesh. It serves as a wall of area denial that can be wielded to good effect.

Success with Deadlock hinges upon individual skill and a creative application of her abilities. Even then, they fade in comparison to her peers in defensive situations. While she doesn't cast a shadow on the roster of Sentinels, there exist Agents better suited to the nuances of the Sunset map.

In Valorant's ever-evolving meta, discerning the strengths and frailties of each Agent on specific battlegrounds is an art form. On the Sunset map, Cypher dons the mantle of a maestro due to his unparalleled information-gathering talents. Killjoy stands as a close second, while Sage, though versatile, wanes in the current meta.

Chamber represents creative potential, tinged with unpredictability, and Deadlock adds a touch of her versatile utility. Choose your Sentinel wisely to orchestrate your team's victory in Valorant's newest map Sunset.